Supreme Court cuts EPA's power, raising pro-life daughters and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Allowing Brazil to become a colony of China would be a significant blow to us and potentially a very serious military threat. The Biden administration appears to be in favor of it… Continue reading…

POWER TO THE PEOPLE – Supreme Court's decision on EPA means that Congress must make laws, not let bureaucrats do it… Continue reading…

PRO-LIFE = PRO-WOMAN: Raising my daughters after Roe v. Wade… Continue reading…

DR. BEN CARSON, KEVIN ROBERTS – Conservatives now face a new and even greater challenge after Roe v. Wade – reaffirms why we must fight to elect pro-choice, Democratic women... Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – The January 6 Committee has created a 'show trial'... Continue reading…

PRO-CHOICE TEXAN'S TAKE – After Supreme Court's abortion decision this is what we must do… Continue reading…

A TEJANA ‘QUEEN’ AND HER LESSON – Rep. Mayra Flores' daughter signaled to Speaker Pelosi and all Americans that Hispanics will not be cowed… Continue reading…

BRANDON JUDD – The Supreme Court's 'Remain in Mexico' approval will lead to more chaos and death… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham discusses how the last thing leftists wants is to ‘celebrate’ America’s independence because they don’t ‘want’ America to be independent... Watch now...

GOOD JOB, NATO – The alliance has made the right call on Sweden, Finland… Continue reading…

SEN. LINDSAY GRAHAM – ISIS rising in Syria is a threat to our American way of life … Continue reading…

RECESSION FEARS – If a recession comes, Americans across the country will experience the pain, so why is Biden waving off recession concerns? … Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Deadly Compassion. Check out all of our political cartoons...