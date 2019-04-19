Stuart Varney: The smear campaign begins next week

I'm Stuart Varney and this is “My Take.”

Stand by for a wild week: it begins Monday! Congress drifts back after the Easter break. Normally, that would not create much excitement, but these are different times.

We've just received the Mueller report. It’s been picked over with a fine-toothed comb and the Democrats have concluded they can still salvage something from the "no collusion" conclusion: they're going to contest it. They're going to re-try the whole investigation. They're going after all the underlying documents, all the witness statements: and they're demanding Mueller himself testify.

They've demanded the president's tax returns and documents from nine huge global banks, looking into Donald Trump's business activities. The smear campaign begins next week.

Then, if reports are to believed, Joe Biden will announce that yes, he is running. Now it’s long been forecast, and if he does run, it’s a very big deal. He will be the only moderate, certainly among the front runners.

The rest are going down the far left road, whether its Medicare for All, or the Green New Deal or free college or all of the above. I don't know all of Biden's policy stands, but I don't think he qualifies as a socialist.

And let me raise this: suppose Biden grabs attention by crying "enough." That is, enough with impeaching the president. Enough with the endless investigations! If he said that, he jumps right out of the pack. Does he appeal to all those moderate Democrats who represent or live in, Trump- leaning states? So far those people have been stampeded by the "Trump is a traitor" brigade. They would surely flock to Joe's moderate message.

And then there's Wall Street: trading fires up again Monday. We've been on an extraordinary roll this year, and stocks have been getting a lot of support from the "no collusion" Mueller report. The president is not going to be prosecuted. He's not going to be impeached. His chances of re-election just went up: that’s surely going to help the market, again.

Watch for new highs next week.

So yes, a wild week is a-coming, and I for one am going to enjoy it. That's “My Take.”

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on Fox Nation on April 16, 2019.