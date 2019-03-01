Stuart Varney: The Green New Deal is a disaster for Democrats, too

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

I'm Stuart Varney and this is My Take.

I think the Green New Deal is a disaster for Democrats. Senators Harris, Warren, Gillibrand, Booker and Sanders have endorsed all or large parts of it. They are all presidential candidates: the Democratic Party has dangerously endorsed a plan that amounts to nothing more than fantastical economic nonsense. Because... we now have a price tag.

We now know what it would cost: $93 trillion. That works out to $600,000 for every household in the land. Now that’s not some off-the-wall estimate from an obscure lobbying group. It’s from Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who is a former director of the congressional budget office. He and his colleagues broke down the various elements of the plan and put a price tag on each: Thirty-six trillion dollars for universal health care. Five trillion dollars for a new electric grid. One to $2 trillion just for the new rail lines that would make air travel unnecessary. It’s a long list. A trillion here and a trillion there and pretty soon you're talking real money, like $93 trillion total!

Senator Harris has already said the cost doesn't matter because combating climate change is a must. Perhaps she believes that the world will end in 12 years if we don't take action. Does she believe that?

That’s what a group of children told Senator Feinstein. Urged on by their elders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they insisted the veteran senator was wrong, and they, children and young teens, were right. You can imagine Senator Feinstein's exasperation. Indeed it’s the exasperation of any reasonable Democrat, who sees the Party taken over by AOC and the socialist climate warriors.

Pushing fantastical economic nonsense is a disaster for the Party!

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" on Fox Nation on February 27, 2019