Stuart Varney: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and the tangled mess of his extra-marital affair

I'm Stuart Varney and this is “My Take.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had an affair with Lauren Sanchez. Racy texts and explicit photos appeared which proved the affair had indeed taken place. Bezos, using his vast fortune, launched an investigation into just who had released the damning material. His team had speculated that maybe President Trump had had something to do with it.

Bezos owns the Washington Post which is America’s foremost Trump-hating media outlet -- they are rabid! Or maybe it was Saudi Arabia, although why the Saudis would want to expose Jeff Bezos, I can't figure out! But it was neither of the two.

The Wall Street Journal reports it was Lauren Sanchez’s brother Michael, who sold all that bad stuff to the National Enquirer. He got $200,000. That’s a bombshell, and one has to wonder what the relationship is now between Bezos and his lover, and his lover and her brother.

Turns out Michael Sanchez is a Trump supporter, so, did he release those texts to get at Bezos? And did the Enquirer pay the money and publish the story because the guy who runs the Enquirer is also a Trump supporter?

It’s a tangled mess, isn't it?

Adapted from Stuart Varney’s “My Take” on Fox Nation on March 20, 2019.

