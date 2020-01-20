Steve Hilton: The impeachment is a joke and shows the difference between Trump's results and Democrats' stunts

On Wednesday, the day after Democrats' debate in Iowa, we saw what has to be one of the most stunning political contrast of all time.

TRUMP IMMIGRATION POLICIES SHOWING RESULTS, WITH ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSINGS PLUMMETING

As I was watching, I put out this tweet, President Trump signing a historic trade deal while Nancy Pelosi was yucking it up with her pathetic impeachment pens. In my usual measured way, I called her a "divisive, spiteful, hate-filled charlatan."

And in case you think that was over the top, look at what she actually said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.: He has been impeached. He's been impeached forever. They can never erase that.

"Impeached forever." There's the contrast. Pelosi's stunts versus Trump results. Americans can see what's going on. Look what happened when the president and first lady entered the stadium for the CFP National Championship game last week. They entered to thunderous cheers from the crowd.

It was the sound of Americans who are proud of their president because of what he is doing for their country. Proud of the Soleimani strike, the first time Iran's murderous regime has been seriously confronted by America for 40 years.

Proud of the China tariffs, too -- the first time any Western leader has stood up to them. This week, they signed a phase one trade deal over $30 billion in U.S. agricultural exports, more than $50 billion for energy, over $70 billion for manufacturing. Even more important, finally, protection for our company's intellectual property and a pledge from China to stop the competitive devaluations that previously gave them an unfair trade advantage.

This week, the president will sign the USMCA, just passed by the Senate, which affects 40 percent of our trade. Our farmers will now be able to sell more dairy products to Canada. American patents and trademarks will be better protected. And above all, the USMCA is fantastic news for our auto workers, with new rules to prevent them from being undercut by cheap foreign labor. It is the most pro-worker trade deal in history, a massive boost for our economy, which will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs.

Then on infrastructure, a huge move the other week that barely got covered. The Trump administration is sweeping away the bureaucracy that's led to nonsense, like a 12-mile expansion of Interstate 70 in Denver taking 13 years to build.

These reforms will speed up the construction of new roads everywhere, a vital move for working Americans because infrastructure boosts productivity, and more productive workers get paid more. It comes on top of steps the administration has already taken to help build pipelines across the country. That's helped us become a net oil exporter, which in turn gives us a free hand in the Middle East.

Yes, there's a strategy here, people, and it's working. You see the same on immigration. The number of border apprehensions fell in December, for the seventh straight month, thanks to a coherent set of actions, including the new wait-in-Mexico policy for asylum seekers.

And remember the president's threat of tariffs on Mexico? The establishment freaked out. "You can't do that," they said. "That's not how it works, using trade policy for an immigration objective."

Well, it may have been unconventional, but it did work. Mexico sent troops to their border, and the numbers of low-wage immigrants plummeted. That's helped boost jobs and earnings for the lowest-paid American workers, reversing decades of stagnation, another sign of a joined-up policy strategy that's working.

Impeachment is not just a joke, but an insult to every American who has a right to expect that Congress, like the president, is spending its time getting real results for workers and families.

And all of that before the recent court victory on the border wall.

In his reelection ad, President Reagan famously said it is "morning in America." Well, in this reelection year, we can say for sure that the sun is out and shining bright. Record high stock market. Lowest unemployment in 50 years -- lowest in history for women, African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans.

But those are just the well-known results. Look deeper. There's been more wage growth in almost every age group as Americans benefit from a pro-growth, pro-enterprise policy agenda.

Politicians go on and on about the middle class. But look at the actual results: Between 2016 and 2018, the number of taxpayers making between $100,000 and $200,000 grew by 8 percent, while those making less than $25,000 fell by 5 percent.

Why is this happening? In part because of the Trump policy strategy is different from anything we've seen before. He is taking traditional conservative ideas and combining them with new populist ones, appointing conservative judges and criminal justice reform, tax cuts and paid family leave. Pro-business on regulations and pro-worker on trade and immigration, building up our military, and standing up to China.

But there's a personal aspect to this, too, which I recognize from my experience. Unlike other TV hosts, I've run companies and worked in government. And so I know how hard it is to make change happen.

Last week, I said Trump was different because he is not ideological, he's pragmatic. He's a problem-solving businessman.

You saw that on display at the signing of that China trade deal. Now, this may seem like a small example, but it illustrates a big point. The president mentioned how there hadn't been July 4th fireworks at Mount Rushmore for decades.

Donald Trump, president of the United States: I said you mean you can't have fireworks because of the environment? Yes, environmental reasons. I said, what can burn? It's stone. You know, it's stone.

So nobody knew why. They just said "environmental reasons." So I called up our people, and within about 15 minutes, we got it approved, and you're going to have your first big fireworks display at Mount Rushmore, and I'll try and get out there if I can.

You see, most politicians would just accept the established line, "Sorry, you cannot do that." It's a totally different mindset when you put an outsider in the Oval Office. That mindset is what's delivering results on deregulation, immigration, and the border, trade, and all the rest of it.

Here's another key point: This president loves business. I've never seen any politician call out such a long list of companies to praise like President Trump did last week. Here is just a brief example.

Trump: David Abney of UPS. UPS is doing very well.

Darius Adamczyk of Honeywell -- great company.

Al Kelly, Visa. Al Kelly. Al Kelly, thank you.

Nancy Falotico of Ford.

Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron -- incredible company.

Jim Morrison of Jeep. What a great brand Jeep is. What a job they've done. That is a great brand.

That attitude is how the president and Ivanka Trump have helped create 14 million new training places by working with the private sector instead of doing it through government bureaucracy.

Critics say the president just wants yes people around him. But look at how he built his China team, starting with his ambassador, former Iowa governor, Terry Branstad.

Trump: And I was going in to make a speech before the election. And he said, "Sir, please don't say anything bad about China." It's the first time anyone ever said that to me.

And I said, "Who is this guy?" He's the governor of Iowa. He just said don't say bad about China. So I had a rip up about half of my speech, right? And I said, "Why?" He said, "Well, we do a lot of business."

Hey, man, I think I can go on the opposite side of the spectrum, perhaps from the governor. His attitude is a little different. Our trade adviser, Peter Navarro. Right, Peter? He's a little different.

We have all types.

All of this is why he is delivering and why impeachment is not just a joke, but an insult to every American who has a right to expect that Congress, like the president, is spending its time getting real results for workers and families.

Of course, you can forget about that from today's decadent Democrats. But the best thing the president can do is to focus on policy, on results. So we continue to see that contrast between Trump results and Democrat stunts.

Adapted from Steve Hilton's monologue from "The Next Revolution" on Jan. 19, 2020.

