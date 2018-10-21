Steve Hilton: Mr. Trump, you've promised 'severe punishment' over Jamal Khashoggi's death. How about this?

President Trump has promised "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but he's also said that he doesn't want to put American jobs or national security at risk.

Fine -- although our much-vaunted intelligence partnership with the Saudis hasn't exactly prevented the total mess that our involvement in the Middle East has been for half a century. And, the defense industry profiting from arms sales to revolting regimes like Saudi Arabia is the single most corrupt and wasteful corner of the D.C. swamp

But, anyway, there's a way for President Trump to deliver the severe punishment he's promised without risking our economy or our security. In fact, it could make us all safer…

Since the ‘70s the Saudis have been the main funders of radical Islam, based on their own extreme and medieval interpretation of Islam known as Wahhabism.

So, here's an idea, Mr. President: The Saudis are desperate to get back in your good books. Well, make them pay for the privilege.

Make them pay reparations for their role in radical Islam.

Make them pay for a new global network of moderate mosques and Islamic centers so that there's an alternative to the extremists and the preachers of hate.

Now that really would be the art of the deal.

Adapted from Steve Hilton’s monologue on “The Next Revolution,” on October 21, 2018.