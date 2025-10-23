‘Spaving’ is not saving. It could cost you up to $50,000 out of your retirement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let’s face it — Americans have mastered the art of justifying bad money decisions. We tell ourselves we’re being smart shoppers, but in reality we’re sabotaging our wallets with a sneaky little habit called "spaving" — spending more money in the name of "saving" money.

You’ve seen it. You’ve probably done it. You’re checking out online, your cart says $42, and you see that dreaded $8.99 shipping fee. So, what do you do? You add another $50 worth of items you don’t need just to get "free" shipping. Congratulations — you just spent $50 to save $9. That’s not saving. That’s financial ruin.

It’s the new American pastime with the proliferation of speedy online shopping.

The psychology of "spaving"

Retailers are laughing all the way to the bank because they’ve figured out something most people don’t realize about money. We hate losing more than we love winning. The idea of "missing out on a deal" triggers a little emotional panic, and our brains convince us we’re saving money when we’re actually overspending.

It’s why "Buy One, Get One Free" signs exist. You didn’t need the second sweater. You didn’t even want the second sweater. But somehow, paying more felt like saving more. That’s the twisted logic of "spaving." It’s why the word "sale" doesn’t always equal deal.

And it’s not just about online shopping.

You might drive 20 minutes out of your way to save 10 cents a gallon on gas, only to burn more than that in fuel getting there. You might stock up on enough toilet paper to survive an apocalypse because it’s "cheaper per roll," while that same $40 could’ve been invested or paid toward debt. You might buy the "family value" meal because it’s a better "deal," then waste half of it in the fridge.

Each decision feels like a smart move in the moment. But add them up over a year, and you’ll find hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of dollars that evaporated in the name of you thinking you were saving. Glad that college education could pay off.

Why "spaving" destroys your financial future

Here’s the harsh truth about your family finances. Small leaks sink big ships. The road to financial success isn’t paved with coupons and "limited-time offers." It’s built on discipline, delayed gratification and a deep understanding of where your money actually goes.

When you’re "spaving," you’re not saving — you’re consuming. And every dollar you waste now is a dollar that could’ve been compounding for your future retirement.

Let’s do a little math. Suppose you "spave" just $100 a month. That’s $1,200 a year. If you invested that same amount annually for 20 years at a modest 7% return, you’d have over $50,000. That’s the cost of all those "deals" that felt too good to pass up.

It’s also why most Americans stay stuck in the same financial rut. They think they’re being responsible shoppers, but they’re feeding a habit that’s the opposite of wealth-building.

Real savers don’t chase deals. They make smart decisions

We’ve confused saving with spending less aggressively. Real savers don’t look for excuses to buy, but instead they look for reasons not to buy. They buy what they need, when they need it and they let the rest sit.

Here’s a challenge: next time you see a "spend more to save more" offer, stop and ask yourself the financial acid test:

Would I buy this if it weren’t on sale? Do I actually need this right now? Is this money better spent or invested somewhere else?

If you can’t answer "yes" to the first two, close your browser. Walk out of the store. Get back in the car.

Discipline is the key

Building wealth isn’t about chasing a buy-one, get-one deal or your fear of missing out on an Instagram reel. It’s about controlling behavior. Every time you "spave," you’re trading future financial freedom for a fleeting sense of instant satisfaction.

Retailers are playing chess while most consumers are playing checkers. They understand your psychology better than mom does these days. That’s why you get those "just for you" emails and "cart reminder" notifications. They know how to make you feel like you’re winning by spending.

But here’s what the truly wealthy understand: you don’t save money by spending it. You save money by keeping it.

The next time you’re tempted to add one more item to hit that free-shipping threshold, remember that you’re not outsmarting the system. The system is outsmarting you. Stop "spaving." Start saving. Your future self will thank you and your net worth will finally start growing for real.