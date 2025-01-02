5 New Year’s money resolutions if you want to be a millionaire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

2025 is here, and after diet and exercise, money and paying off debt are always at the top of the list for Americans' New Year’s resolutions. How can you make a game plan that’s actionable and tactical on January 1? Here are five great ideas to get the new year off to a bang!

1. Go to the grocery store ... less

Did you know the average person visits the grocery store more than 10 times a month? According to Oxygen Financial, that adds up to a significant chunk of your time. And with each trip taking an average of 43 minutes (source: Time Institute), the hours really add up. And remember this, the grocery stores have the same goal as the casinos in Las Vegas, which is to separate you from your wallet.

In fact, right near me in Atlanta, Ga., a Publix recently opened with a full bar where you can drink beer and wine. Now, why would you need to do that? The reason is that grocery stores know it's paramount to get you to spend more time in the store and, consequently, you’ll spend more money.

Here’s how you can cut down on those trips:

Make a list before you go shopping and stick to it. This will save you from wandering aimlessly or buying things you don’t need.

Avoid going hungry, especially during peak shopping hours (4–5 p.m.), when your cravings might lead to impulse buys.

Don’t fall for end-cap marketing traps. Just because it says BOGO (buy one, get one free) doesn’t mean it’s in your best interest to buy one at all.

2. Invest like a millionaire — starting with $100

Investing isn’t just for the ultra-wealthy anymore. With as little as $100, you can diversify your portfolio with assets once reserved only for the rich:

Art: Platforms like Masterworks allow you to buy shares in fine art pieces, giving you a chance to own part of works by world-famous artists.

Platforms like Masterworks allow you to buy shares in fine art pieces, giving you a chance to own part of works by world-famous artists. Collectibles: Imagine owning a piece of a classic car, like a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback, through Rally. This innovative platform makes high-value collectibles accessible to everyone.

Imagine owning a piece of a classic car, like a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback, through Rally. This innovative platform makes high-value collectibles accessible to everyone. Real Estate: Build equity while helping renters do the same with ROOTS, a company that lets you invest in properties with community-focused goals.

These options offer creative ways to grow your wealth without requiring a massive upfront investment.

3. Pay off your debts

Debt is a huge financial burden for many Americans, with credit card debt alone nearing $1.2 trillion and the average balance sitting at $6,327. Tackling your debt now will set you up for long-term financial freedom.

Here are two pro tips going into 2025:

Focus on the highest-interest, smallest balance credit cards first to minimize the total amount you’ll pay over time, and put something in the win column early in the year.

Don’t use gift cards, sell them. If you have unused gift cards, sell them on platforms like CardCash. This will turn unused balances into cold hard cash you can put toward your debts.

4. Audit your recurring subscriptions

Recurring subscriptions can quietly drain your finances. Many people forget about services they no longer use, and costs for some subscriptions like YouTube TV have doubled over the past seven years (now priced at $82.99 per month).

Here’s how to regain control:

Review your year-end credit card statements to identify subscriptions, apps and memberships you no longer use, want or need.

For subscriptions, you want to keep, explore options that you can share the cost with friends or family. For example, YouTube TV allows six members on one subscription.

5. Your point programs are losing pace to inflation

Do you have a stash of airline miles, hotel rewards, or credit card points? These points represent real money — but their value decreases over time due to inflation and rising redemption costs.

Consider this: In the past five years, your points have likely lost 20% of their value. Waiting too long to use them could mean missing out on rewards you’ve earned.

Here’s how to make the most of your points:

Use them for flights, hotel stays or statement credits whenever possible.

Regularly check the terms and expiration dates for your rewards programs.

Treat your points like cash — spend them wisely before they lose more value

It’s not a resolution, it’s a game plan

Whether it’s cutting down on unnecessary shopping trips or finding innovative ways to invest, these simple changes can make a big impact on your finances. Start small by reviewing your grocery habits or subscriptions, then work your way up to investing and tackling debt. Every step you take will bring you closer to becoming a millionaire.