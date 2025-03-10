Will South Korea expel the US?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prosecutors released South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol from custody Saturday after deciding not to appeal a decision by the Seoul Central District Court to free him.

The embattled leader of the conservative-leaning People Power Party faces both criminal charges of insurrection and removal from office after his Dec. 14 impeachment.

The political turmoil in the Republic of Korea could result in a takeover by those sympathetic to China, North Korea and communism. It is even possible that leftists could merge the South Korean state into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Kim regime of North Korea.

At risk, therefore, is America’s alliance with the South.

Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly for his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, the first such declaration in the South since 1980. Martial law, although in force for only six hours, was widely condemned in South Korean society, and even conservatives in the leftist-dominated National Assembly voted to impeach.

Yoon declared martial law because leftists, led by the Democratic Party of Korea, had blocked almost all his attempts to govern since he was elected president in 2022. He justified the action by saying he was breaking a deadlock to stop "anti-state activities plotting rebellion."

"The martial law is aimed at eradicating pro-North Korean forces and to protect the constitutional order of freedom," Yoon stated in a televised address.

"Although it might be considered bad political judgment, I think his decision to implement martial law was for the good of the nation because of the malign influence activities of China and North Korea," David Maxwell of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Asia Pacific Strategy told me last week. "When the National Assembly voted to not approve martial law, he respected the vote and withdrew the martial law order. This demonstrated that he puts the rule of law for the nation ahead of any other intent."

Yoon’s low popularity – polls showed that less than 20% of South Koreans had approved of his performance as president before December – plummeted after he declared martial law.

Minjoo, as the Democratic Party of Korea is known, then overreached, impeaching the acting president on Dec. 27 and moving hard against conservative figures. Leftists made a grab for total power, "employing gangster tactics to seize control of all branches of government," Lawrence Peck, advisor to the North Korea Freedom Coalition, told me in December.

As Greg Scarlatoiu, president of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, stated in e-mail comments, the impeachment of the president and acting president was an attempt to undermine "checks and balances and the very fabric of democracy."

The public rejected Minjoo’s attempt for total power. Yoon’s approval rating soared to 46.6% by the middle of January.

Whether Yoon is popular or not, the country’s Constitutional Court will soon decide whether to remove him. If he is removed, citizens will head to the polls within 60 days to select the 14th president of the Republic of Korea.

Minjoo wants an election. There is evidence that the party has, with China’s help, changed balloting in at least the last three national elections, starting in 2020. Its "uniformly narrow" wins in district after district in the National Assembly contests in 2020 were "statistically improbable." As one observer said, "Either God did it, or it was rigged."

In all probability, it wasn’t God.

The South’s early-balloting system was vulnerable to manipulation, especially with servers supplied by China’s Huawei Technologies and, possibly, algorithms developed by Minjoo in coordination with China’s Communist Party. Last year, the National Election Commission hired Chinese nationals to count votes. No wonder the results in 2020 and those in 2022 and 2024 were substantially different than late polling suggested, another indication of fraud.

South Korea’s National Election Commission, dominated by Minjoo, has repeatedly denied its electronic voting system could be hacked to change votes, but as Tara O of the East Asia Research Center reports, North Korea breached the commission’s servers multiple times and the South’s National Intelligence Service was also able to do so in tests.

"The chance of vote rigging in Korea is extremely high," says Tara O, referring to an election following a removal of Yoon.

Due to balloting fraud, the next president of South Korea is likely to be Minjoo’s Lee Jae-myung, who was convicted last November of violating the country’s election law.

"Lee Jae-myung has sounded like a Communist-style socialist or Kim Jong Un himself," said Sung-Yoon Lee, author of "The Sister: North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the Most Dangerous Woman in the World." "For example, Lee has called the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ‘our North Korea’ and referred to Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung as ‘our predecessors,’ whose ‘efforts’ must ‘not be slandered and undermined.’" Lee says that the world should expect "extreme appeasement of Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping and a determined crackdown of North Korea human rights organizations and activists."

Minjoo’s Lee Jae-myung is virulently anti-American. He has recently expressed support for continuation of South Korea’s alliance with America, but South Koreans doubt his sincerity given his radical views. He has, for instance, called the U.S. an "occupying force" and blames Washington for Japan’s annexation of Korea 115 years ago. If given the chance, he would almost certainly expel American troops and line up with China and North Korea.

Lee Jae-myung, as his comments suggest, believes there is only one Korea and would therefore seek unification of the two Korean states.

So on the Korean peninsula freedom is at risk, democracy is at risk, everything is at risk.

South Koreans can now lose their country.

"Only South Koreans themselves can save South Korea from the looming calamity," says Sung-Yoon Lee. "May God give them the wisdom and strength to save themselves."