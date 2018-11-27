Sean Hannity: The migrant caravan and three simple questions about what you believe

As you are reading this, think about these three simple questions: Do we as a constitutional republic, do we have the right to sovereignty? Do you believe in borders? Do you believe we have aright to protect those borders, protect our sovereignty?

Now, for weeks, we've been warning about the looming crisis out of the southern border, now at least 5,000 migrants have already arrived in the Mexican border city of Tijuana with thousands more still on the way. Now, they are all demanding entry into the U.S., most under an asylum designation.

But over the weekend, we saw several hundreds of these so-called asylum-seekers, look at what they're doing, they are rushing the U.S. border.

They are hurling rocks, bottles, other objects over the fencing. Three border patrol officers were struck. We have broken windows, damaged vehicles of border patrol in order to protect the border themselves, U.S. Border Patrol agents fired non-lethal tear gas to disperse the mob of migrants trying to break across by force.

Earlier on Monday, Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost described this tense and the scary situation in an interview with Fox News’ Steve Doocy:

“Our agents were being assaulted, [a] large group rushed the area and there were throwing rocks and bottles at my men and women, putting them in harm's way as well as other members of the caravan. We needed to disperse the group and with that assaultive nature, it was imperative that we disperse them from the area.”

STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: So it wasn't because they seem to be running towards the United States, it was because they were hitting your border patrol with rocks and bottles?

PROVOST: Yes, sir, they were.”

Meanwhile, over at fake news CNN, San Diego's chief border patrol agent, Rodney Scott, had this to say about those who rush the border:

UNIDENTIFIED MALE TV ANCHOR: [Can you explain] the decision to use the tear gas, because that is one question I think people have this morning…

RODNEY SCOTT, CHIEF PATROL AGENT, SAN DIEGO SECTOR BORDER PATROL: So, one of our primary missions is to make sure that we keep the border safe and secure. I kind of challenge that this was a peaceful protest or that the majority of these people were claiming asylum. We ended up making about 42 arrests, only eight of those were females and there were only a few children involved. The vast majority of people we are dealing with here are adult males.

Similar to what we saw the first wave of the caravan that came up about a week or so ago, the group immediately started throwing rocks and debris at our agents, taunting the agents. Once our agents were assaulted and the numbers started growing, we had two or three agents at a time initially facing hundreds of people at a time. They deployed tear gas to protect themselves and to protect the border.

If they were truly asylum-seekers they would've just walked up with their hands up and surrendered, and that did not take place.

Earlier on Monday on FNC’s "The Story," Chief Scott also had this to say about the migrants:

“We took this caravan very serious from day one. It's like no caravan we've ever seen before. You've heard reports that caravans happen all the time. That's true, but not caravans that have a propensity for this type of violence and not these massive numbers of people.

We watched as they came up through Mexico, the violence that they were subjecting the Mexican police and the military too. We prepared accordingly.”

“More violent than previous caravans.” This is a serious situation. We don't want anybody to get hurt and we do know a lot about those now trying to cross our border.

By the way, even on conspiracy TV MSNBC, a reporter actually stumbled upon the truth and told it.

The majority of migrants at the border, they are not asylum-seekers, they are mostly men looking for a better life and I believe that probably about 99 percent of them, but we will tell you more in a second.

Here’s this exchange from MSNBC:

UNIDENTIFIED MALE REPORTER: “She says she is hoping they give her a chance to work. That's what we've heard from this family, this family hasn't really talked about asylum per se, they are saying they don't even want to come to the United States and definitely, they are going to be asking for permission to work for three to four years.

From what we've seen, the majority are actually men and some of these men have not articulated that need for asylum. Instead, they have talked about, you know, going to the United States for a better life and to find work.”

Border security should not be a partisan issue. While most individuals who try to integrate into the U.S., I understand that they come from countries with no opportunities and a lot of poverty. They are good, decent people. They want what we often take for granted. But that's not always the case. Bad people constantly trying to gain access into our country.

I've been down to the border more than anyone else that I know in the media -- about 13 times.

I've witnessed illicit drug smuggling operations, drug warehouses, human trafficking, violent gang members arrested.

I sat through a briefing with then-Governor Rick Perry of Texas who showed that about 642,000 crimes committed against Texans alone at the hands of illegal immigrants in just a 7-year period.

This week, a suspected illegal immigrant has been charged with killing a Texas teacher during a hit-and-run incident and according to the DHS, they have identified, along with Mexican officials, over 500 criminals who have infiltrated the migrant caravan.

There are bad people moving among those who want opportunity. Those with criminal records always actively trying to get into the U.S. in order to protect the safety and security of everyone living here.

We've got to protect our borders.

If we had a secure wall right now, nobody would be in harm's way. In lieu of a robust border wall, this country will always be vulnerable.

If you saw it this weekend, if you looked at the videos, if you looked at the pictures, as agents forced to defend themselves against hundreds of so-called asylum- seekers who were attempting to break into the United States by force. By the way, those who seek asylum don't generally assault U.S. border patrol officers.

And there are about 10,000 or up to 10,000 more people coming.

But not according to the left. Liberals, Democrats, the mainstream media all are now waging a full- scale smear campaign against those defending our rule of law and our country.

One Democratic senator actually tweeted, then deleted, a suggestion that the border patrol engaged in a chemical weapons attack. Why? By firing tear gas?

Singer Rihanna called the Border Patrol's actions, “terrorism.” And then there's that Democratic, well, I guess, rock star, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeting, this: “asking to be considered a refugee and applying for status isn't a crime. It wasn't for Jewish families fleeing Germany. It wasn't for targeted families fleeing Rwanda. It wasn't for communities fleeing war-torn Syria.”

By the way, last time I checked throwing rocks and bottles at law enforcement generally doesn't count as an application for refugee status.

In any comparison, by the way, as Sen. Lindsey Graham pointed out in a tweet Monday, comparing the Holocaust to modern-day Central America does an extreme disservice to those who suffered and were murdered with unbelievable evil under Nazi Germany.

The demonization of the Border Patrol, Trump administration continued all over TV. It's predictable but sad.

So what should border patrol do when they are being hit with rocks and bottles and other things? What you have been watching and reading about is just pure politics in motion. People are literally lying to you.

In 2013, interestingly during the height of the Obama administration, guess what? Border Patrol agents did the exact same thing. “They used pepper spray to fend off a group of 100 migrants who attempted to rush the same exact port of entry.”

So where was the mainstream left-wing media's outrage then? You know, where were the Democratic tweets then? Were the Democrats were tweeting dramatic tweets accusing the president of all sorts of things?

Of course, that was then, this is now. And while the security threats of unvetted immigration remain the same, the politics of the left have changed and changed dramatically.

They now believe it's politically expedient to push for open borders, unfettered immigration, sanctuary cities and the end of ICE.

And that's what Democratic presidential hopeful California Sen. Kamala Harris actually mentioned, that there's a perception out there, isn't there, with ICE and the KKK.

Now, the left is trying to score political points over what is now an actual, real crisis. Our border patrol agents deserve our protection. The rule of law needs to be adhered to. They don't seem to care about the 500 criminals that Mexico and the U.S. have identified as having infiltrated the caravan. They don't care about the extreme security risks associated with illegal immigration. They sure don't care that each illegal immigrant, according to one study, that successfully enters the country costs you, the American taxpayer, around $70,000 per year.

And sadly, the left only cares about winning, no matter the cost, no matter the damage, no matter the risk. No, the border patrol, they are not getting rocks hurled at them, or bottles hurled at them. It’s clearly political. Sadly this is just the beginning.

Let me make a prediction. Over the next two years, the left's sole focus will be on destroying Trump. For years, I have warned you that there are five forces out to destroy this president. We have had two years of nonstop attempts at delegitimizing a duly elected president.

The Democrats, one, the mainstream media, two, the deep state, three, weak Republicans four, and the never-Trumpers, they want to be proven right.

So, mark my words. As we now head into January, the hate-Trump House of Representatives, when they take power, those five forces will align and spew anti-Trump vitriol every second, every minute, every hour, every day.

But the good news for us is this: they will overreach. They will really extend what they think is a mandate that is not. What they won't do, sadly, is anything that will help the people of this country. You, the people. We, the people.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity' on November 26, 2018.