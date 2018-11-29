Sean Hannity: More than 500 days into the Mueller witch hunt and Corsi, Stone are in the hot seat for what?

It is not a crime to get oppositional research against a political opponent. If it were, every politician would be in prison.

But here we are, 560 long days into the Mueller witch hunt, Jerome Corsi, Roger Stone are in the hot seat for what? Trying to find dirt on Hillary Clinton?

According to leaked special counsel documents, Mueller is investigating communication between Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi, including an e-mail on or about July 25, 2016, where, quote, person one, we know as Roger Stone, sent a message to Jerome Corsi with the subject line, "get to the founder of organization 1, aka, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange.

Now, the body of the message read: Get to Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and get the pending WikiLeaks e-mails. They deal with the foundation, allegedly.

OK. So you heard that Assange, remember the DNC leak just before the convention, may have had more information, in this case, on the Clinton Foundation. And they want to know what he has. Roger clearly didn't know exactly what the e-mails contained in any way. In no way did he urge anyone to steal or hack the Clinton campaign or John Podesta e-mails. There’s no evidence of that. Jerome Corsi flatly denies ever having contact with Julian Assange.

In fact, Jerome Corsi voluntarily handed over his computer and cell phone, access to all of his e-mail and social media account, in order to cooperate fully with the special counsel's investigation.

Now, that's how investigators gained access to the e-mail we just showed you. And now, Mueller's investigators, they are trying to get Jerome Corsi to "testi-lie" -- say what we want in other words -- and we'll go easy on you. If not, he is 72-years-old, he may spend the rest of his life in jail. This is what we described as a perjury trap and ask Corsi to recount details about years-old email chains that he obviously didn't remember.

Now, sadly, now, this is now my advice to everyone I know. Never talk to, in spite of your love of law enforcement, FBI, truth, investigations, don't talk to them ever, without the advice of legal counsel, because if you say the wrong thing, if you forget an e-mail from two years ago, clearly, you are in legal jeopardy and they will throw your ass in jail.

Now, here you have an American citizen facing years in prison all because he received an e-mail from Roger Stone about a rumor and then forgot the e-mail existed two years earlier.

Now, what have we now become as a country here? Is Jerome Corsi really a threat to the nation? Is this what Robert Mueller thinks is justice and what it looks like?

You know, 17 investigators, multimillion-dollar budgets, 600 days, a 72-year-old man facing life in prison for receiving an e-mail and not remembering it?

This is a disgrace. This is a danger to every American.

Adapated from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity" on November 28, 2018.