The ‘Schumer shutdown,’ Biden's cheat sheets, and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.
HANNITY – Fox News host discusses threats against I.C.E. and Democratic rhetoric amid operations in Chicago. Continue watching…
HUGH HEWITT – Two years later, the world still fails to grasp Israel's 10/7 horror. Continue reading…
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN – Trump's best chance to drain the swamp. Continue reading…
SEN. JOHN KENNEDY – How media went from 'watchdog to attack dog' over Trump and Russia collusion narrative. Continue reading…
SAVE THE AMERICAN DREAM – Five ways the Trump administration can prevent socialism. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses former President Joe Biden's alleged 'cheat sheet' flash cards. Continue watching…
BERNIE SANDERS – AI must benefit everyone, not just a handful of billionaires. Continue reading…
GROUNDED – Trump stops Biden's Euro-style solution to flight delays. Continue reading…
LAID OFF? – Losing your job might be the best break of your life. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…