The ‘Schumer shutdown,’ Biden's cheat sheets, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Sean Hannity: This dehumanization of federal officials is not going to end well Video

Sean Hannity: This dehumanization of federal officials is not going to end well

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses threats against I.C.E. and Democratic rhetoric amid operations in Chicago on ‘Hannity.’

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses threats against I.C.E. and Democratic rhetoric amid operations in Chicago. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Two years later, the world still fails to grasp Israel's 10/7 horror. Continue reading…

SCHUMER SHUTDOWN – Trump's best chance to drain the swamp. Continue reading…

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY – How media went from 'watchdog to attack dog' over Trump and Russia collusion narrative. Continue reading…

SAVE THE AMERICAN DREAM – Five ways the Trump administration can prevent socialism. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses former President Joe Biden's alleged 'cheat sheet' flash cards. Continue watching…

‘Seen and Unseen’: Biden’s Cheat Sheets Video

BERNIE SANDERS – AI must benefit everyone, not just a handful of billionaires. Continue reading…

GROUNDED – Trump stops Biden's Euro-style solution to flight delays. Continue reading…

LAID OFF? – Losing your job might be the best break of your life. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.07.25

