The scary side of the Biden administration, AOC the Hamburglar, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host discusses the upcoming meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi. Continue reading…

BARR AND BRANSTAD – Reject Biden's hysteria-based climate and energy mandates. Here's the sensible way forward. Continue reading…

MAN OF THE PEOPLE – Speaker Johnson must return People’s House to needs of the people. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Elon Musk unleashes on old-Twitter as 'information technology weapon' propagating a 'mind virus'. Continue reading…

BRIAN KILMEADE – How icons Teddy Roosevelt and Booker T. Washington blazed a path for racial equality. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – The scary side of the Biden administration. Continue watching…

ISOLATION – The greatest danger facing Israel right now is not what you think. Continue reading…

HAMBURGLAR – The new way AOC is still coming for your hamburgers. Continue reading…

A MOTHER'S CONFESSION – How not to talk with your children about the Middle East crisis. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…