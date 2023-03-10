Expand / Collapse search
Published

Russell Brand canceled cancel culture, woke education, and more from Fox News Opinion

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker Carlson: Women's awards are now going to men

Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out the left for trying to erase the real definition of 'woman' after Jill Biden presents 'International Women of Courage Award' to a biological male.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host calls out the left for trying to erase the real definition of 'woman' after Jill Biden presents 'International Women of Courage Award' to a biological male. Continue reading…

CHILLING – Twitter hearing uncovers Democrats' chilling message to journalists. Continue reading…

YOUR CHILDREN BELONG TO YOU – Woke education aims to separate parents from children, and we must fight it. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Russell Brand walked away from stardom and canceled cancel culture. Continue reading…

YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH? – Anthony Fauci hid the truth about COVID, until now. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Stairs remain undefeated against Biden. Continue watching…

SILENCING SPIES? – That the CIA just doesn't have enough information to assess COVID origins is utter nonsense. Continue reading…

BIGGER PHARMA – Biden's new prescription drug price plan will only benefit you know who. Continue reading…

TICK TOCK – The clock is ticking on getting back this massive heist of your money. Continue reading…

03.10.23

