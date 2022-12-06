Royal pains Harry and Meghan have worn out their welcome, should lose their titles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The popular 1940s song made popular by the Andrews Sisters, famously urged: "Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative…" This is a lesson it seems that has been lost on Harry and Meghan of Sussex, the Duke—and Duchess of Downer— whose sad victimhood act just doesn't quit and is beginning to wear thin on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Harry’s brother-and sister-in-law, the future King and Queen of Great Britain, adopt a vastly different approach and it couldn't be more welcome.

William and Kate just made their first post-COVID U.S. trip to Boston last week to celebrate the conservation innovators honored in the Earthshot Prize.

This award, founded by Prince William in 2020, "aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism that we can rise to the biggest challenges of our time."

In addition to the event, the Waleses attended events held by causes dear to their hearts, including prenatal health, green technology centers, and high-risk youth. By all accounts the royal couple were received with delight, even in a city of strong Irish heritage.

Hardly surprising, the Waleses have the right touch with their optimism and down-to earth charms projecting, in the style of William’s beloved late grandmother, service, loyalty and enthusiasm for the achievements of others.

It doesn't hurt that the couple is photogenic, the Duchess even striking. For all these attributes, combined with the mystique of the royal family, they exhibit star quality without the brashness of celebrity.

Despite a pair of PR trials coinciding with the tour, Kate and William took all in their stride and won the hearts of Beantown. The press speculated that two incidents would cast a shadow on the goodwill tour. Photos of teaming crowds of people who drove huge distances to see them in Boston tell another story.

Issue #1 was the PR crisis caused when an 83-year-old lady-in-waiting to the former queen caused a stir repeatedly and pointedly asking a domestic violence campaigner in traditional African garb, where she was from, causing "horrific abuse."

The Palace, in agreement with Prince William, swiftly addressed the situation by immediately relieving the courtier of her duties.

The second trial was Netflix’s awkward decision to air a trailer of the forthcoming miniseries "Harry and Meghan" right in the middle of the Boston visit.

In characteristic ‘never complain, never explain’ spirit, William and Kate let all the tempests roll off their backs.

Calm, collected, and focused on what they came to America do, the Wales’ embody the best virtues of the nation they represent.

All-in-all, the couple seem to have it all, but then they are boosted even further in the public’s eyes by the incessant parade of drama, victimhood, and negativity that follows in the wake of Megan and Prince Harry.

The pair’s actions and statements provoked fury recently among British commentators and the Twitterati, livid at the release of the Netflix trailer in which Harry defames his family and heritage, claiming the institution is "a dirty game" of "leaking" and "planting of stories."

The optics of insensitivity and cruelty was displayed by the Sussexes’ attack on Harry’s family in their interview with Oprah on March 7, 2021, while Prince Philip was hospitalized.

New revelations in a book by royal author Gyles Brandeth, biographer of the Queen, reveal that she was suffering from a former of bone marrow cancer in the last year of her life and that the news was kept from Harry and Meghan.

Then there are the couple’s association with polarizing political debates.

And finally there’s the highly anticipated release of Harry’s book on January 10 which has Palace sources quaking.

Queen Elizabeth, during the frailest moments of her life was forced to take retaliatory action against Harry and Meghan, barring the couple from royal duties, forbidding them to use their HRH status, and stripping Harry of his beloved military affiliations but leaving them with their titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex. To remove their titles would require a special act of Parliament.

The upshot is the more Harry and Meghan air their narcissistic grievances about the royal family, the more Kate and William become ensconced in the minds of the world as the ideal and beloved heirs to the oldest existing British institution.

The UK’s GB News Channel commentator Dan Wootton is calling the upcoming Netflix documentary ‘a declaration of war-and the aim of destroying the life’s work of Queen Elizabeth II. Shame on them! Strip them of their titles now!"

I must say, I concur fully. And, you never know.

An MP from York, Rachel Maskell has presented a proposal for a Removal of Titles Bill, set to enter a second reading in the House of Commons on December 9.

Deo Gratias.

