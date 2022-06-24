Roe v Wade and the Supreme Court -- media's pro-choice stance fails to prevent pro-life victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court finally ended the nightmare of Roe v. Wade after 50 years on Friday and more than 60 million babies killed. And no one is more upset about it than the legacy media.

Journalists have been openly pro-choice for decades. They have criticized pro-life figures and downplayed stories that made the abortion industry look bad. The major media even gave minimal coverage to the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as well as the harassment campaign in front of the homes of conservative justices.

The press hype machine has gotten worse since Politico published a leak of the Supreme Court opinion. The man charged with attempted murder of Kavanaugh allegedly declared to police he was "upset" about the likely ruling. Yet that arrest barely got mentioned on The New York Times front page. The story was on page A-20.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

The Times had lots of company. Both USA Today (once called the "Nation’s Newspaper") and Chicago Tribune censored the story from the front page. MSNBC's primetime shows had nothing that night and neither did the influential Sunday news talk shows on ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN. And CNN initially claimed the arrested man was unarmed and also used the attempt to oddly highlight "anti-abortion extremists."

Journalists used the same strategy to suppress coverage of attacks on pro-life locations. The pro-abortion radical group "Jane’s Revenge" declared "open season" on pro-life operations and claimed responsibility for several attacks on facilities. Yet, journalists are unimpressed with anything that sounds like leftist violence.

The press finds plenty of time for stories supporting abortion. NBC's "Today" used Father’s Day to emphasize how abortion helped dads "become the fathers they are today." The Washington Post found a writer to criticize adoption as "not a fairy-tale answer to abortion."

The alleged neutrality journalists like to claim falls apart when abortion gets discussed. One-time star NBC and CBS journalist Katie Couric finally admitted she’s now an "activist" but she was marching in support of abortion rights back in the 1990s, a huge violation of journalistic "ethics."

When abortion makes news, journalists make sure to spin it. That was obvious in the trial of monstrous abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell or when the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation cut off funds to Planned Parenthood and the press freaked out. And when journalists barely reported on undercover videos showing horrifying videos of what goes on in abortion facilities.

The Associated Press Stylebook guarantees the Planned Parenthood spin on news. According to the guide: "Use the modifiers anti-abortion or abortion-rights; don't use pro-life, pro-choice or pro-abortion unless they are in quotes or proper names." An entire movement calls itself "pro-life" and can’t use the terms in news stories.

Planned Parenthood destroyed the pretense of neutrality for many in the press. Its annual awards listed hundreds of media organizations. The Planned Parenthood "Media Excellence Awards" read like a Who’s Who of journalism including NPR, PBS, ABC, CBS, NBC and The Washington Post.

And when an abortion doctor went on trial? The news media tried to ignore Gosnell’s crimes, leaving the courtroom virtually empty. It took 56 days before all three networks covered the case. Gosnell was convicted of three counts of murdering babies born alive. The conditions in the clinic were so bad that the grand jury had to visit wearing hazmat suits. Those would normally be newsworthy details, but it made abortion look bad. So, no.

Journalists were finally shamed into coverage by opinion pieces like one in USA Today by former Fox News contributor Kirsten Powers who proclaimed, "The deafening silence of too much of the media, once a force for justice in America, is a disgrace."

It hasn’t just been the news media. Actors and actresses promoted abortion for years. And the Planned Parenthood awards are also filled with celebrities and popular TV shows.

Former "Girls" star Lena Dunham told her podcast audience that even she had embraced the "stigma" of having an abortion. Then came a comment that went global: "Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had." Dunham’s disturbing statement even offended her supporters because it wrecked the left’s claim that no one wants an abortion.

That comment wasn’t even the sickest example of Hollywood’s abortion support. A 2015 Christmas episode of the TV show "Scandal" featured star Kerry Washington getting an abortion as the song "Silent Night" played in the background. The song celebrates the birth of the baby Jesus, the reason for the holiday. Entertainment Weekly reflected the press response, writing: "‘Scandal’ knows how to put on a great Christmas episode."

The media suffered a rare loss on Friday despite all that effort. Don’t expect them to swallow it graciously. Instead, look for them to be more overt promoting the abortion agenda.