RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Midterm elections are no time to stay home. Complacency will be costly

Since taking office, President Trump has sparked a comeback for America.

Our economy is growing at an unprecedented pace, with more than 3.5 million new jobs and near-record low unemployment. Our government is more effective and modernized by the elimination of 22 regulations for each new one created. Law enforcement is empowered to eradicate crime and make our communities safer.



Our troops finally have pay raises, veterans have expanded mental health services and Americans have affordable health care options.

More circuit court judges have been confirmed than under any other new administration, and two exemplary judges have been nominated to the Supreme Court, with one already confirmed.

Americans are better off now than we were two years ago, thanks to President Trump’s bold and decisive action. But the good news will end if voters don’t show up at the polls on Nov. 6 to defend our Republican majorities in Congress.

We cannot be complacent. Complacency means liberal Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California as the next speaker of the House. Complacency means constant obstruction by Democrats in Congress and sabotage of the president’s pro-growth agenda.

Complacency means radical, socialist policies that would take our country backward and hurt our economy. Complacency means raising taxes, open borders, single-payer health care and a weaker military.

With an agenda that hangs in the balance ahead of November, we have too much at stake to stay home. The Republican National Committee (RNC) is doing its part to combat complacency.

We have raised $252 million during this election cycle, with nearly $42 million in the bank. We reinvest that money into our permanent ground game and data operation, which has been responsible for Republican victories over the past few election cycles.

The RNC has more than 540 staffers on the ground across the country. Our field teams have made more than 41 million voter contacts this cycle and trained over 23,500 Republican Leadership Initiative fellows – our most active volunteers who expand our party’s presence across the country.

Our data team predicts voter turnout with unprecedented accuracy and engages with campaigns in every single state to help them use RNC Data. Every day, RNC staffers promote President Trump’s accomplishments, support Republican candidates and campaigns, and hold Democrats accountable.

Our volunteers play a big role in our success.

Pedro, a high school intern whose family fled socialist Venezuela, is an activist for the conservative agenda in Miami.

Tom, a dishwasher in Scranton, Pennsylvania, got involved because of his frustration with Democratic leadership in his city.

Eric and his wife, owners of a small business in Youngstown, Ohio, share our party’s message of tax cuts and opportunity with their community.

Each of them, like each of us, has personally experienced the benefits of President Trump’s agenda. Together, we are passionate about bucking historical trends and defying the pundits who predict Republican losses and a “blue wave” this year.

Our energized grassroots is leaving everything on the field ahead of November, as President Trump travels across the country to connect with his supporters.

The American people cannot afford complacency. We are less than two months away from cementing our progress from the past two years and continuing to pave the way to an even brighter future.

Now is the time for activism, energy and a commitment to show up in defense of our values, our prosperity, and a president who never stops fighting for us. We ask every voter to join us. On Nov. 6, let us make history – and defy history – together.