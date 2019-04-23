Rich Lowry: Impeachment is now the deranged fantasy of rage-driven Dems

The collusion fantasy has officially given way to the impeachment fantasy.

The left’s passionate investment in the Mueller investigation had much to do with shock and disbelief at Trump’s victory in 2016 and the hope of early deliverance — the special counsel probe as delectable revenge and deus ex machina.

HARRIS JOINS ELIZABETH WARREN’S CALL FOR IMPEACHMENT

The expectation that Mueller would blow Trump out of the White House with proof of collusion with Russia has, not surprisingly, come up empty. No worries. If Volume I of the Mueller report, on Russia, didn’t pan out, there’s always Volume II, on alleged obstruction.

When you are desperate to, in the memorable words of Democratic freshman congresswoman Rashida Tlaib “impeach this mother—,” any rationale will do.

