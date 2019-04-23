Expand / Collapse search
Rich Lowry: Impeachment is now the deranged fantasy of rage-driven Dems

Rich Lowry
By Rich Lowry | New York Post
Democrats debate next steps after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election; reaction and analysis from the 'Special Report' All-Stars.

The collusion fantasy has officially given way to the impeachment fantasy.

The left’s passionate investment in the Mueller investigation had much to do with shock and disbelief at Trump’s victory in 2016 and the hope of early deliverance — the special counsel probe as delectable revenge and deus ex machina.

The expectation that Mueller would blow Trump out of the White House with proof of collusion with Russia has, not surprisingly, come up empty. No worries. If Volume I of the Mueller report, on Russia, didn’t pan out, there’s always Volume II, on alleged obstruction.

When you are desperate to, in the memorable words of Democratic freshman congresswoman Rashida Tlaib “impeach this mother—,” any rationale will do.

Rich Lowry is editor of The National Review. He is the author of the new book "Lincoln Unbound: How an Ambitious Young Railsplitter Saved the American Dream--and How We Can Do It Again" Broadside Books (June 11, 2013).