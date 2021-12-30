Republicans can win big in 2022. Cheney, Kinzinger must not be allowed to help Pelosi defeat the GOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first and last goal for the Republican Conference in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 should be to win back the majority and save America from President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda.

Every one of the 213 House Republicans must be solely focused on doing everything it takes to accomplish this mission and part of that includes making no unforced errors for the next ten months leading up to the all-important midterm elections in November.

Historically, the Republican Conference in the House exists to develop legislative strategies and tactics, push new initiatives, create public relations messaging and enforce message discipline, and counter the Democrat’s agenda both publicly and behind closed doors. However, with the rise of socialism in America, this year the stakes have been raised significantly.

In 2022, Republicans have the monumental task of designing the strategy that will stop Biden’s radical agenda, retire Pelosi as House Speaker, and set the stage for a historic Republican takeover of Congress in January 2023.

Moving forward, two things that Republicans absolutely cannot afford are making avoidable mistakes and letting members wander off message. But unfortunately, it looks like the Republican House leadership team is allowing a growing problem to fester within the conference that will make it much harder to accomplish the ultimate goal of victory in 2022.

Two members of the conference, Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., do not share the same goals and values as the rest of the conference and actually wake up every morning seeking to undermine its success instead.

Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger have made the decision to dedicate the final chapters of their careers in support of the never-ending deranged effort to destroy former President Donald Trump.

The latest phony witch hunt -- the so-called January 6 Select Committee -- is an illegitimate committee that has no valid power because it doesn’t have actual minority members or minority staff.

Sadly, Cheney and Kinzinger have decided to turn a blind eye to House rules and precedent in order to further their selfish goal of attempting to bring down Trump by any means necessary.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a sickness and Cheney and Kinzinger don’t care about the damage they’re doing to the House as an institution or what condition they’ll leave it in after they’re gone.

What’s clear is that Cheney and Kinzinger are propping up the sham January 6 Committee as its two fake Republicans.

This anti-democratic committee is abusing power and operating without any minority rights or checks and balances. Case in point: a congressional deposition without minority counsel or staff present is not a serious legislative proceeding; it’s an inquisition. And Cheney and Kinzinger know this full well.

By working with the illegal January 6 Committee, Cheney and Kinzinger are helping Nancy Pelosi continue her reign as Speaker of the House in the next Congress. Make no mistake -- Pelosi isn’t seeking the truth with her January 6 Committee smokescreen -- she only cares about clinging to power and this is the vehicle she’s chosen to try to make it a reality.

Cheney and Kinzinger’s decision to act as Pelosi’s pawns in her deceitful game is a disgrace.

Cheney and Kinzinger’s hatred of President Trump runs so deep that they’re willing to assist Pelosi and keep the threat of socialism alive in America at a time when the latest defeat of Marxism-Leninism is well within Republican grasp.

A Democratic majority in the next Congress would bring further devastation to the health and well-being of our constitutional republic. With Pelosi in charge of the People’s House for two more years, Democrats would continue to ignore the border crisis, the crime crisis, the inflation crisis, and the supply chain crisis -- and stand idly by as American strength abroad is diminished.

Sadly, Cheney and Kinzinger are so oblivious to the big picture, so lost in their third Trump impeachment circus, that they don’t seem at all bothered by it.

So, the obvious question is why are these two individuals who are actively seeking to undermine Republican success each and every day still members of the House Republican Conference? It doesn’t make sense - and worse than that - it’s an enormous unforced error for Republicans that should have been handled months ago.

The time has come for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the rest of the Republican leadership team in the U.S. House to stand up and rid the conference of those who are determined to make it harder to accomplish their objective in November.

How can these two be allowed in the room when the conference is discussing strategy and messaging to defeat the political spin coming out of the January 6 Committee that they serve on?

Leader McCarthy should hold a vote to expel Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the House Republican Conference without delay.

This is not a hard call. One weak argument being floated by House leadership that GOP ratios on committees will suffer with two fewer Republicans in the conference is not serious when you consider the stakes of where we are as a country.

For Republicans in 2022, losing is not an option. Let’s not allow Cheney and Kinzinger to help Pelosi accomplish her goal. America can’t afford it.

