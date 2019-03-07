Deroy Murdock: Reparations? Let Democrats pay for their anti-black abuses

Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren recently pushed their party even farther left with their latest radical scheme: slavery reparations. This is beyond ironic, of course, since Democrats have tortured blacks for centuries and hammer us even today.

As Black History Month draws to a close, it is vital to remember that slavery spread agony across the South under the watchful eyes of Democrats, such as President Andrew Jackson, from the party’s 1828 launch. It was not until 1860’s election of Republican Abraham Lincoln that the final, decisive push toward abolition began. The GOP-led Union Army crushed the Democrat-led Confederacy in 1865. That’s when Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation came into full force, as Republicans freed the slaves.

The Republicans’ Radical Reconstruction empowered newly liberated blacks. Overriding the presidential vetoes of Democrat Andrew Johnson, congressional Republicans pressured southern states to ratify the 14th Amendment, guaranteeing blacks equal protection under law.

“Blacks won election to southern state governments and even to the U.S. Congress during this period,” History.com recalls. Alas, by 1877, the Democrat-launched “Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist organizations targeted local Republican leaders, white and black, and other African Americans who challenged white authority.”

Tightening Democratic control of state legislatures and Congress rubbed out Reconstruction and swept in Jim Crow segregation. Democrats adopted and enforced these statutes across Dixie and even in Washington.

