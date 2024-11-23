The Reagan movie is a timely reminder of why leadership matters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Watching the recent movie on the life of my friend Ronald Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, I was flooded with memories of a bygone era. Quaid captured the essence of Reagan and I was honored to be portrayed by a Hollywood actor named Will Wallace. As it transitions from theaters to homes across America, it’s a timely reminder of why leadership matters.

When Reagan was inaugurated as president of United States on Jan, 20, 1981, the nation was gripped by numerous severe problems. The economy was mired in the worst crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Inflation and interest rates were sky-high, unemployment was high and rising, and commercial activity had stagnated. In addition, there were severe shortages of energy, affecting virtually every business and industry.

In terms of national security, the situation was equally bleak. In the aftermath of the Vietnam War, U.S. military capabilities were at a low ebb. Deficiencies in manpower, equipment, and morale plagued the armed forces.

At the same time, the Soviet Union was involved in aggression around the world, oppressing the peoples in the captive nations and seeking to subvert several countries not yet in the Marxist realm. The world was also threatened by the prospect of nuclear war.

The result of these conditions at home and abroad had affected the thinking of the American people. Faced with all of the problems, many citizens had lost confidence in America and its institutions.

Mr. Reagan’s predecessor had said that the nation was in the state of "malaise." Some pundits had predicted that capitalism had reached its peak and was in a downhill slide. Others said the free world would have to live side by side with totalitarianism in a perpetual state of tension.

To meet these challenges, Ronald Reagan said the country must return to the foundational principles espoused in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the precepts of the Founders: individual liberty, limited government, free market economics, traditional values (such as faith, family, work, neighborhood and peace), and a strong national defense.

On the basis of these basic concepts the president and his team developed a series of strategies to revive the economy, rebuild national security and restore the confidence of the American people.

To reinvigorate the economy, President Reagan worked with Congress to reduce taxes across the board. He led regulatory reform, eliminating the unnecessary rules and requirements that were strangling businesses and industry. He also worked with the Federal Reserve to maintain stable monetary policies, and he slowed the growth of federal spending.

In the realm of national defense, the president again worked with Congress to provide the necessary resources to improve military manpower, equipment and weapons systems. He raised morale and pride among the armed forces and reestablished effective intelligence capabilities.

He also directed development of a ballistic missile defense system, the Strategic Defense Initiative, as a counter to the threat of nuclear attacks. Ronald Reagan also engaged the Soviets on a moral plane, halting further aggression, and supporting freedom fighters throughout the world.

To deal with the concerns of the country’s citizens, the president spoke directly to the nation in televised talks from the White House and in speeches throughout the country. He explained why reasserting the basic truths and founding principles was critical to our progress and spoke candidly about the changes being made and the need for new policies throughout the government. His optimism and candor encouraged the American people to regain the "can do" spirit that had distinguished our citizens over the years.

All of these measures produced exceptional results, including the strongest period of peace time economic growth in history. The reestablishment of national security on the basis of "peace through strength" resulted in the strongest military establishment in the world. His engagement of the Soviets led ultimately to the end of the Cold War – with the forces of freedom winning—and the implosion of the USSR.

Ronald Reagan also accomplished many other beneficial changes in our national government. He appointed justices and judges who were committed to constitutional fidelity, who would interpret the laws as they are written rather than substituting their own personal ideas, political biases or political preferences, and thus restored the integrity of the federal judiciary.

The president also took steps to restore the balance of authority and power between the states and federal government. In addition, his administration championed the cause of religious liberty and the protection of the family from undue government interference.

Throughout his eight years as president, Ronald Reagan proved to be what historians describe as a "transformational president," restoring hope and patriotism to a responsive people. His presidency was described at its conclusion in these terms, "He came to change a nation, and he changed the world."

As a new president with a great opportunity to himself be a transformational president prepares to take office, we should all wish him well and hope that he too transforms our country for good as Ronald Reagan did.

