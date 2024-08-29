New ‘Reagan’ movie shows president's strengths and why he is most remembered for fighting 'evil'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If there’s one thing for which former President Ronald Reagan is known, it’s his defense of human liberty.

He not only stared down the Soviet Union and won the Cold War, but he also defended America’s unparalleled freedom and prosperity from its enemies within.

Those enemies worked tirelessly — and still do — to undermine constitutional safeguards that protect freedom of religion, speech, press and assembly, the right to own property and the right to a fair trial with a jury of one’s peers.

Another Reagan quality was courage. He was often pilloried by left-wing mobs in America and abroad and portrayed as a heartless autocrat and as an "amiable dunce" by liberal media. Nevertheless, he made his face like an iron flint, stayed focused and ultimately demanded, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall."

Reagan’s faith, the source of his strength and courage, comes through clearly in the powerful new movie "REAGAN," starring Dennis Quaid as the 40th president. Quaid nails the role.

Early in the movie, young Ronnie, played by David Henrie, is shown growing up in Dixon, Illinois, in a dysfunctional household with an alcoholic father. His mother Nelle, played by Amanda Righetti, made sure he went to church. As a teen, Ron developed into a spiritual leader and taught Sunday school.

Later, under relentless attack, he wasn’t shy about attributing his political courage to his lifelong faith in God. Undoubtedly, Reagan took comfort from the fact that Jesus Himself underwent persecution to the point of crucifixion. Shot by a would-be assassin in 1981, Reagan faced it with his usual upbeat attitude, even joking with doctors. The film shows House Speaker Tip O’Neil, a Democrat, visiting him in the hospital and reciting with him the 23rd Psalm.

Jesus assured His followers that they would not face hardship alone. "I have spoken these things to you so that you might have peace in Me. In the world you shall have tribulation but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world," Jesus said. (John 16:33)

Also, the Apostle Peter said, "But even if you should suffer for the sake of righteousness, you are blessed. And do not fear their intimidation, and do not be troubled." (1 Peter 3:14)

The sweeping biopic, which debuts in theaters on August 30, also stars Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan and Jon Voight, who plays a former Soviet intelligence agent who narrates the film. As Viktor Petrovich, Voight explains to a young Russian operative how Reagan brought down the Soviet empire and what was behind his steely resolve.

The movie captures Reagan’s tough tenures as head of the Screen Actors Guild, where he rooted out Hollywood communists, and as governor of California. It also portrays his partnership with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Pope John Paul II to take down the "Iron Curtain" of communism.

As the movie shows vividly, demonstrations erupted in Europe and in America when Reagan stood firm against the Soviets. He was ridiculed for announcing the Strategic Defense Initiative, which the media mockingly dubbed "Star Wars." That was a mistake; Americans love movies in which good conquers evil.

During a speech on March 8, 1983, in Orlando to the National Association of Evangelicals, Reagan famously dubbed the Soviet Union "an evil empire." This spoke to many people’s hearts, especially those of the captive peoples of Eastern Europe. America had a leader committed to defending freedom not only at home but abroad.

Reagan’s defense of liberty extended to the right to life of unborn children. He opposed abortion on demand and the provision of birth control and abortion counseling to minors without parental consent.

He also got rid of the so-called Fairness Doctrine, which freed up talk radio and led to the success of Rush Limbaugh and other voices outside the liberal legacy media.

In his first inaugural address, Reagan declared that "government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem." His tax cuts freed up a stagnant American economy.

He opposed the Supreme Court’s prohibition of school prayer. And he set out to appoint "strict constructionists," that is, judges who take seriously the original meaning of the Constitution. His most effective Supreme Court appointment was Antonin Scalia, one of the most brilliant conservative legal minds in American history.

The movie "REAGAN" reminds us of how American greatness depends on great leadership and faith in the one, true God of the Bible. It’s also a terrific and tender love story — that of Nancy’s and Ron’s 52-year-long marriage, ending in his death from Alzheimer’s at age 93 on June 5, 2004.

"REAGAN" is not only an entertaining movie but it captures his true genius. It’s a much-needed corrective to incorrect negative popular history repeated endlessly today by anti-freedom talking heads.

Every American should see it.