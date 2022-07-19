Pro-life activists need to embrace incremental victories in state abortion battles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The greatest danger occurs at the moment of victory. That maxim, attributed to Napoleon, is particularly applicable to the American pro-life movement. Yes, Roe v. Wade has been overturned, and that victory is worth celebrating. But the war — or at least other significant battles — can still be lost without continued vigilance and a coherent strategy.

And if abortion is codified through federal legislation, it could be every bit as legal as Roe was not.

It’s important to recognize that abortion activists remain a major force in the field. In fact, the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision has served as a rallying point for them.

Just 24 hours after Roe’s reversal, donations to Planned Parenthood increased 40-fold over their typical daily take, with more than half of contributions coming from first-time donors. And more than 20 woke corporations are offering to cover expenses for employees traveling to get out-of-state abortions.

Most significantly, though, pro-abortionists can still count on the left-wing media to serve up one-sided, unquestioning stories that dutifully repeat their colorful falsehoods, exaggerate the ramifications of the Dobbs decision, paint defenders of life as being extremist and hijack the narratives surrounding the issue.

Even before the next phase begins, the pro-abortion left has muddled the issue with unfounded claims that women will be forced into pregnancy as a result of the ruling, and with false assertions that the ruling takes away the "constitutional right to abortion."

After Dobbs, the abortion debate now moves to the nation’s various state legislatures, finally allowing American citizens to have a voice in one of the most contentious issues of our time. But given the powerful and motivated forces mobilizing against the innocent, it’s important to recognize that an incrementalist approach will be required.

In states with strong voter support for full abortion bans, by all means, legislatures should act without delay to seize the moment. But the same approach in states where support for an outright ban is tepid at best, not only risks legislative defeat, but could also serve to rally the left’s activist base and provide fresh opportunities to reverse our Dobbs victory.

If the pro-life movement instead pursues an incrementalist strategy in those states, it would inevitably result in a permanent triumph for the innocent unborn. Polling reveals that 70 percent of Americans generally favor abortion restrictions after the first trimester. Even among those who identify as "pro-choice," 55 percent support abortion restrictions of some kind. These numbers clearly show that it’s possible to win approval for legislation that at least places some limits on abortion.

Rather than dismiss moderately pro-life legislation as a half-measure, pro-life legislators should work to maintain progress where progress can be made. There is great reason for optimism behind this incremental approach. A majority of voters in those states may, in time, support doing away with abortion outright.

In my home state of Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin provided an example of bipartisan legislation worthy of support from the pro-life movement when he suggested that his state’s legislation ban abortion after 20 weeks instead of 15. An outspoken pro-life governor, he also expressed a need for exceptions for rape, incest and circumstances placing the mother’s life at risk. His proposals are modest starting points that can be expanded upon in the future if embraced now.

Meanwhile, in "progressive" Europe, 47 out of 50 countries limit abortion prior to 15-week gestation, some even earlier. That suggests with the right approach, modest reforms might even be possible in the bluest of states. But don’t count on the left-wing media for any help in pointing that out. Instead, we must employ an aggressive education campaign in blue states for our limits to one day match those of European countries.

As the pro-life movement enters its next phase, a strategy that pursues full abortion outlaws where possible while adopting incremental gains offers the best way forward to secure not just one victory, but a permanent victory for life.