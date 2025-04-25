President Trump's enemies, Pope Francis's legacy, and more from Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity: The American people just aren't a priority for Democrats Video

Sean Hannity: The American people just aren't a priority for Democrats

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on what Democrats have done for the American people on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on what Democrats have done for the American people. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – What is Harvard arguing? Continue reading…

FREE SPEECH – My university fired me over my views. Now it’s paying the price. Continue reading…

SHAMELESS – The president and his enemies. Continue reading…

MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN – Why banning 8 food dyes is important. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor weighs in on the odds of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., being the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in 2028. Continue watching…

AOC has bigger crowds than Beyonce at this point: Raymond Arroyo Video

EUROPEAN TAKEOVER – The EU wants to control American businesses. This new bill might be the only thing that can stop it. Continue reading…

TRUMP VS. POWELL – An ugly fight we don’t need. Continue reading…

BISHOP BARRON – The legacy of Pope Francis. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

