I'm Carla Sands and here's why I want Pennsylvania's vote

Here in Pennsylvania, the Republican contest for U.S. Senate has too often felt like a mud-slinging clown show.

But now it’s time for us to get serious – the stakes are simply too high to get this one wrong. If we lose in November, that will mean Democrat control of the Senate and the end of the filibuster, giving the Biden administration carte blanche to wreck our future with its anti-energy, anti-jobs, anti-family agenda.

Clearly, Pennsylvania voters are not sold on the perceived front-runners in this race – and with good reason. It’s vital that Republicans nominate a genuine, true-believing conservative fighter. However, just being right on the issues isn’t enough. We have to nominate a real conservative who can beat the Democrats in November. We cannot afford to roll the dice on a candidate who is un-vetted, unqualified, or unelectable.

I am offering myself to Pennsylvania voters as the proven America First conservative who can actually win. As a U.S. Senate-confirmed Ambassador, I have already been thoroughly vetted. I have no skeletons in my closet that will haunt Republicans in the general election. I can unite our party and cast a wider net to win back suburban women and win over minority communities whose interests have not been well-served by out-of-touch, increasingly far-left Democrats. I will make this appeal to voters not on the basis of identity but rather on the commonsense values and basic interests that we all share.

As President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, I worked to carry out his America First vision. This often meant countering the interests of hostile powers like China or Russia. A lot of candidates talk tough on China – I have actually walked the walk. On behalf of the Trump Administration, I fought to block China’s 5G technology in Europe, just as I did versus Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Pennsylvanians can rest assured that I will always vote to put their cherished values, economic interests, and Constitutional rights first. In the Senate, I will fight to end the Biden Administration’s Green New Deal war on our Commonwealth’s oil and gas industries. In addition, I will vote to curb the runaway federal spending that is fueling inflation and hurting our families and seniors.

I will always defend the entire Bill of Rights – including the 1st and 2nd Amendments. As a mother and a woman of faith, I am fervently pro-life and pro-family. I will steadfastly oppose critical race theory and similar efforts of woke elitists who seek only to divide us. Our nation will not survive if our children are taught to hate their country, themselves, and each other. I support educational freedom and curriculum transparency, so all families can send their kids to schools that meet their needs and respect their values.

The road to a Senate majority runs straight through Pennsylvania this year. Our Commonwealth has long been vital to our nation’s destiny – from the earliest days of the American Revolution to the Civil War and beyond.

As an 8th generation Pennsylvanian, my ancestors fought for America’s independence and for the Union. Today it falls on us to restore confidence in our great nation’s ideals and in so doing secure the blessings of liberty for generations of Americans to come.

On Tuesday, I ask for your vote – let’s unite our party, defeat the far-left Democrats, and restore freedom and prosperity to our Commonwealth and nation.

