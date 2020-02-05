Jason Chaffetz: Pelosi rips SOTU speech - Trump derangement syndrome has reached new heights

In a moment of exasperation and desperation, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union speech as he concluded his remarks. She said, “because it was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech.” Dirty?

Democrats couldn’t bother to stand or put their hands together to recognize record-breaking unemployment numbers, economic achievements for minorities, rising wages, a strong United States military, a man fighting cancer, or mourning families whose loved ones were killed.

The Democrats’ actions on the floor of the House of Representatives were so obvious, contrived, and predictable. Trump derangement syndrome has reached new heights.

The Democratic Party has routinely chastised the president for not bringing our country together. Ironically, it is the Democrats who frequently don’t even show up.

It started with over 60 Democrats boycotting Trump’s inauguration, it continued with the budget discussions and happened again at the State of the Union. This year at least 10 Democrats, including Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., refused to attend and at least two walked out during the speech. Well, that’s mature and productive.

I suppose that means being present to honor the promotion and service of 100-year-old Charles McGee, one of the last Tuskegee Airmen was a waste of the Democrat’s time. The Brigadier General flew more than 130 combat missions in World War II and further served in Korea and Vietnam. He was in the audience with his grandson who hoped to one day join the United States Space Force. But that wasn’t worthy of the congressman’s time.

And when Pelosi dramatically ripped up the speech given by the president, she was once again refusing to lead an opposition of ideas with the dignity needed and worthy of the office of Speaker. Her antics brought us to new lows and stripped her of any moral high ground to ever chastise a president who has brought our country amazing success at home and abroad.

She has elected to demean the position of Speaker and embarrass an already disrespected institution. She may have ripped up the speech in a fit of immaturity and desperation thinking it was another political stunt sure to please her base, but it was hardly the action of a leader and certainly not a Speaker.

