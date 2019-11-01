Michael Goodwin: Pelosi impeachment move = A great day for Trump-haters, a tragedy for democracy, common sense

Another day, another ­giant step on the road to ruin. Either Nancy Pelosi has lost her mind or she really wants to dig America’s grave.

The vote to formalize the impeachment jihad is a great day for Trump haters and a tragedy for democracy and common sense. Coming a year before an election and without a compelling claim that the president committed anything remotely resembling “high crimes and misdemeanors,” the action is an abuse of power for purely partisan purposes.

ANDREW MCCARTHY: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY'S SNEAKY NEXT CHAPTER – GET READY FOR THIS

The timing is also exquisite. Voting on Halloween, and on the same day when Democratic Rep. Katie Hill took to the House floor to declare herself a victim of a double standard after she was caught engaging in threesomes with her husband and a campaign aide, the picture of a party seized by shamelessness is complete.

This was the Dems’ Crazy Day — and like Hill, they don’t have the decency to be embarrassed. Some are even rallying around her. Throuple cheers for Katie!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fact that no Republicans joined the hit squad exposes the lie that there is a “bipartisan” push against President Trump. Pierre Delicto, aka Mitt Romney, loves the sound of his own self-righteousness but impeachment is now one party against America.

And surely we can expect the media to laud the two Dems who voted “no” as rare profiles in courage. Yeah, right.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING THIS COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST.