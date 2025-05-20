PAUL MAURO: New Orleans jailbreak exposes flat out failures of federal oversight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The recent escape of ten inmates from a New Orleans jail is the latest wake-up call proving that federal consent decrees do more harm than good when it comes to public safety. The jail, part of the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office system, has operated under a federal consent decree since 2013—a full 12 years of federal oversight with little to show in terms of competence, safety, or accountability.

This wasn’t a jailbreak from a maximum-security fortress. These inmates—including several facing charges for violent felonies, including murder—simply walked out of a minimum-security facility that was staffed at 60% of the required personnel. It was hours before they were even noticed missing. As of this writing, multiple escapees remain at large.

Consent decrees were originally intended as a way to reform abusive or corrupt police and correctional systems. But in practice, they often become sprawling bureaucratic disasters. Expensive, unaccountable, and slow to adapt, they tie the hands of local officials while encouraging a mindset of avoidance rather than enforcement.

Adding insult to injury, the so-called federal "monitor" of these consent decrees is usually a private law firm—one that bills taxpayers for millions of dollars in oversight fees. These firms have no incentive to wrap things up quickly, and every delay becomes another invoice paid by the public, not for safety or reform, but for paper-pushing and partner bonuses.

The truth is, once instituted, federal monitorships become essentially interminable, with new "concerns" surfacing from the worthies-in-charge whenever the decree is in danger of expiring. Some monitorships literally go on for decades.

That’s why, under the Trump administration, an Executive Order was issued last month to review and wind down federal consent decrees imposed on law enforcement agencies across the country. The rationale was simple: let local officials do their job without long-distance interference from Washington lawyers and ideologues who have no stake in the neighborhoods affected.

The New Orleans debacle offers a textbook case in how these agreements backfire. The consent decree for the jail, overseen by a federal judge and an out-of-town monitor, was supposed to improve conditions. Instead, it has delivered chronic understaffing, poor morale, and a culture of indecision. Because one result of consent decrees is often the inability to answer a simple, vital question: Who is running things?

The left’s obsession with de-carceration and federal micromanagement is proving to be yet another failed experiment in soft-on-crime governance. New Orleans just became its latest victim.

All of this is unfolding as progressive politicians continue pushing the "decarceration" movement nationwide—another ideological train wreck that treats fewer jail beds as moral progress, regardless of public safety consequences. In New York City, for example, Rikers Island, the city jail, is slated to be closed soon in favor of scattered, "borough-based" jails – with a diminution of roughly 30% in available prisoner beds.

New York City locks barely locks anybody up now. We’re going down 30 percent?

At some point, we have to admit the obvious: systems engineered by federal judges, consultants, academics and law firms aren’t delivering safety or reform. They're delivering escapes, lawsuits, public distrust – and cops and corrections officers fearful of doing their jobs without being second-guessed.

Let’s hope there aren’t anymore, as the escapees remain at large.

