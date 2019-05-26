Paul Batura: Tim Tebow’s struggles teach my son (and me) far more than any success could

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, Triple-A Syracuse Mets outfielder Tim Tebow was hitting an anemic .157, an average well below the “Mendoza line” of .200, the offensive threshold most consider the bare minimum for Major League Baseball hitting success.

Yet, the 31-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and one-time NFL quarterback who captured the nation’s fascination with his unorthodox style of play and late-game heroics on the gridiron remains upbeat about his professional baseball prospects.

“I think I’m improving. I’m working,” Tebow told a reporter last week. “I think I’m getting better, adapting to some really good players, and I think that’s important.”

As a fan of both baseball in general and Tim Tebow in particular, my family and I are rooting for the guy.

After all, how could you not?

I don’t know Tim Tebow personally, but we share a faith in the same God, a stabilizing and empowering personal relationship with a Savior who provides perspective and assurance that our future is secure, regardless of life’s setbacks, which often threaten to roll over us like rough surf.

In a day and age when we lament the loss of role models and heroes, the football-turned-baseball prospect is nearly everything you could want in both an athlete and a person.

On the field, he plays hard, competes fairly and regularly encourages both his teammates and opponents. Off the field, he mingles and talks with fans, readily signs autographs, builds orphanages and hospitals in the Philippines, escorts individuals with special needs to dances planned and paid for by his foundation. Many of us also appreciate that he regularly expresses his Christian faith in the public square, often enduring the wrath and ridicule of critics as a result.

It’s been said countless times and has become something of a cliché, but it deserves repeating: Tim Tebow practices what he preaches.

So as a family, we cheer each time something good happens for Tebow on the baseball diamond, like this past week when he hit his first Triple-A home run.

But the more we watch and follow him, I’m convinced we’re learning more from his struggles than from any of his successes. Sure, it’s fun to watch the highlights and the homers, the diving catches and walk-off wins.

Yet, most of life is a lot more mundane, even a grind that requires grit and persistence and the ability to manage disappointments when they come, which they always do. And “grind” is probably the best way to describe Tebow’s minor league mission — long bus trips, relatively low pay and only a modicum of measurable success thus far this season.

And like is always the case, kids are watching — adults, too — and some of us are even taking notes.

My oldest son, Riley, is finishing up his baseball season this weekend, a team which I help coach. He’s had a great time but has also endured his share of challenges. Early on, it was clear to both of us that he wasn’t the most talented player, at least skill-wise, on the team. This meant that with only nine spots in the lineup, he wasn’t guaranteed a starting slot and sat the bench for several innings every other game.

Dads who have “been there” remember the car rides home from those games — the pep talks and regular reminders that failure is never final — it only happens when you stop trying. All the other adages come to mind, and you do your best to encourage by saying enough but not too much, sharing observations like “Rome wasn’t built in a day” and “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.”

By the time we stopped and enjoyed a Big Gulp or Chick-fil-A, Riley was usually ready to get back out there and give it another shot.

Last week, I couldn’t have been prouder of him after his team squeaked out a 6-4 win. I congratulated Riley and said I was sorry he only played three innings of the seven-inning game.

“That’s okay, Dad,” he said, “I’d rather do that and win than play every inning and have the team lose.”

Tim Tebow’s selfless persistence and good attitude come to mind, and I can’t help but think his positive example all these years is subtly if not directly influencing Riley’s perspective. After all, values are as much caught as they are taught.

Whether or not Tebow ever plays in a Major League Baseball game, the former Heisman recipient is a “winner” in my book, not only for what he’s already accomplished but for what he’s teaching us by persisting with a positive attitude through the grind of the struggle.

In the end, Tim Tebow, and those of us who hold his faith, can rest easy through any strife or struggle and echo the words of the poet Priscilla Leonard who once wrote, “On the far reef the breakers recoil in shattered foam, while still the sea behind them urges its forces home. Its song of triumph surges o’er all the thunderous din; the wave may break in failure, but the tide is sure to win."

