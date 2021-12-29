Three ways parents can keep fighting the good fight in 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

2021 was the year of the parent. It was the year parents all over the country became engaged with what their kids were learning in school and fought a system which had previously been indoctrinating their kids with no pushback.

But 2022 will be a far more difficult fight. 2021 was the adrenaline year. Parents felt like they were all in it together.

A movement took shape across the country. Whether it was fighting critical race theory or intense COVID-19 rules, parents could look around and see others in the same fight.

Here are three pieces of advice for parents to keep the good fights going into 2022:

1. Wins are important but they are not the end of the road. In Virginia, the election of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin was cause for celebration. But one governor win does not change make.

Every election has to be fought hard. And even after the race is won, it’s important to stay on the elected politician and continue to push them to make the changes they promised to make.

It’s an old story that promises made during campaigns sometimes don’t get kept once actually in office. Stay on them and make them live up to their promises.

2. "Critical race theory" is not generally called by its name. When principals say "we don’t teach CRT at this school" they may mean it but it’s still a lie.

CRT appear on curriculums under a lot of disguises. "Social Emotional Learning" will often have CRT components.

Sometimes the general wokeness pushed on kids won’t be specifically CRT. Parents have to get agile at opposing all of it, even if it doesn’t fit the CRT definition.

3. If you’re fighting COVID-19 restrictions, it’s going to require repeating the same information again and again. It’s fairly understood now that cloth masks were always irrelevant to stopping COVID. Yet kids in blue cities continue to mask, even outdoors.

Make the people in charge face that they are doing something in opposition to science and data.

Every time a prominent scientist admits the truth about masking, send the video to your superintendent or school board.

You may not win but they won’t be able to say they didn’t know.

We’re in a precarious moment in our country.

A year ago it seemed like wokeness would become the default and kids were destined to be kept under the left’s thumb. But parents rose up and demanded changes.

2022 is the year parents have to see those changes through.

