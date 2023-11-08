Palestinian Authority's facade of peace masks a core of instability and violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the aftermath of relentless attacks by Hamas, a misguided chorus of voices is advocating for the empowerment of the Palestinian Authority (PA) as a stabilizing solution. This proposition is not only flawed but dangerous, perpetuating a narrative that obscures the PA’s complicity in fostering instability and violence.

The PA’s notorious "pay-for-slay" policy stands as a stark testament to its true priorities and allegiances. By financially rewarding terrorists and their families, the PA is essentially underwriting terror, fueling a cycle of violence that precludes any possibility of peace.

This blatant endorsement of terrorism is irreconcilable with the principles of stability and coexistence.

Moreover, the PA’s education system is steeped in hatred and incitement. Textbooks used in PA schools glorify terrorists and martyrdom, presenting them as role models for young Palestinians.

HAMAS MADE THESE 2 KEY MISTAKES WHEN IT LAUNCHED OCTOBER 7 TERROR ATTACKS

For instance, a seventh-grade textbook includes a passage that praises Dalal Mughrabi, a terrorist responsible for the deaths of 38 Israelis, as a brave fighter who "held out for 12 hours" before "dying a martyr." This toxic education sows the seeds of hatred from a young age, ensuring the perpetuation of conflict for generations to come.

The naming of a school in Hebron after Mughir Al-Khdeir, a Hamas operative involved in the kidnapping and murder of an Israeli border policeman, is a glaring example of the PA’s endorsement of violence. The school, renovated and funded by the PA, stands as a lasting monument to terrorism, sending a clear and harmful message to the young students who attend.

Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the PA, is a notorious Holocaust denier, a fact that is well-documented and beyond dispute. Furthermore, just two months ago, Abbas made a speech in which he outrageously claimed that Adolf Hitler killed European Jews not because of antisemitism, but because of their "social functions" related to money lending.

A NOVA MUSIC FESTIVAL MASSACRE SURVIVOR VOWS ‘NEVER AGAIN’

This attempt to justify the Holocaust is not only a grotesque distortion of history but also an unabashed expression of antisemitism. Additionally, Abbas’ consistent failure to unequivocally condemn Hamas’ attacks cements his position on the wrong side of history.

Even if we were to overlook these glaring red flags, the events following Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, when full control was handed over to the PA, serve as a cautionary tale. The PA’s inability to maintain control resulted in a violent takeover by Hamas, illustrating its inherent weakness and instability. Entrusting the future of Gaza to the PA would be a grave error, likely to result in a resurgence of violence and terror.

Israel stands united in its unwavering commitment to defeating Hamas and eradicating the threat it poses. This unity is our strength, and it is imperative that we maintain our focus and resolve until Hamas is completely dismantled.

IRAN, HAMAS LEADERS PROCLAIM THEIR EVIL PLANS. TAKE THEM AT THEIR WORDS

The path forward may be fraught with challenges and uncertainties, but one thing is certain: the PA is not the solution.

We must approach the future with clarity and realism, acknowledging the role the PA has played in perpetuating the conflict. As we seek to build a future of stability and peace, we must also hold accountable those who have undermined these very goals.

The international community must join us in recognizing the PA for what it is: a destabilizing force, complicit in terror and violence. We must collectively reject any attempts to legitimize or empower the PA, and instead, focus on identifying genuine partners for peace.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

In the quest for stability and peace, we cannot afford to be naive or misguided. The Palestinian Authority, with its track record of violence, incitement and instability, is part of the problem, not the solution.

Israel remains steadfast in its pursuit of peace, but we will not be swayed by false narratives or deceptive facades.