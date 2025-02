NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last year my wife and I traveled to Mayakoba, Mexico, the week of Valentine’s Day. When we arrived, I met with the concierge and asked about having a Valentine’s dinner on the beach. I had seen pictures of it on the website and wondered whether we could do it on short notice.

He checked into it and told me it could be done. All we had to do was show up at the southern end of the beach on Valentine’s evening. When we arrived, there was a small gazebo with red hearts hanging down. There were two chairs and a dozen roses on the table. Close by was a four-foot high ILOVEU sign.

The weather was perfect as we had a delicious meal with a stunning view. As the sun set lights came on the gazebo and the sign lit up. When it was time for dessert a six-foot-tall care bear appeared and lit a sparkler in the middle of the flowers. And then the pink and red love mascot reached out for hugs.

It was quite a night. Truly memorable and unforgettable. My wife loved it. We started dating in high school, so we’ve celebrated a lot of Valentine’s but never one like this. We’ve been to some stunning places and had some special meals. But this was a first for us.

This is the one thing you must do to keep your love life strong – do something new.

As I travel around the country sharing the "GREATER" message this is the question I ask every audience, "When is the last time you did something for the first time?"

It’s so easy to fall into a routine, to focus on the job or the kids. And before you know it, days become months, become years and nothing new is ever done. New fun experiences are a distant memory. The romantic relationship has turned into a business partnership.

A greater relationship results in a new level. A deeper and more passionate love. This comes by keeping things fresh. By doing new things and purposely breaking out of the mold. It requires intentionality and effort.

This may not sound very romantic. But you must work hard to bring your relationship to a higher level. It won’t just happen. What does just happen is things get stale and boring. You become more like roommates than lovers.

At the beginning of the year, I met with a group of business owners and executives. We went over their goals for 2025. Each one had a goal to make their marriage better. To have a greater relationship with their spouse.

So, I asked them what they had planned for Valentine’s Day just a little over a month away. Not one had made any plans. The desire was there but the effort was not. Planning is work and it takes time. But it’s worth it.

Doing something new means different things to different people. My wife and I recently went on a hot air ballon ride for the first time. You might like that, or heights may not be your thing.

Maybe you know exactly the new thing you would like to do as a couple. You’ve never done it before so now is the time to do it.

If you don’t know, it doesn’t have to be a big trip or special vacation. It can be, but it could be something simpler. A hike you’ve never taken. A weekend trip to a place you’ve always wanted to visit. An intimate evening trying something you haven’t done before.

Romantic passion is what brought you together as a couple. There are certainly various aspects to a loving relationship that need attention. But there is no priority more important than your romantic connection.

It’s what sets your relationship apart from every other relationship in your life. Make sure to keep it fresh and exciting.

Happy Valentine’s Day!