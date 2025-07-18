Obama and Democrats don’t get it: Masculinity is not the problem. Erasing it is

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On the recent IMO podcast, former President Barack Obama, alongside Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, claimed young men "don’t need sports" but instead need "gay mentors" and shouldn’t strive to be providers.

While the comment was dressed in intellectual language, let’s call it what it is: the latest in a series of assaults by the radical left on masculinity, tradition and biology.

This isn't just another misguided soundbite. It's part of a broader social re-engineering campaign, one that aims to redefine manhood by ignoring everything history, nature and civilization have taught us. If we allow it to continue, the outcome is not enlightenment. It's collapse.

Masculinity is not designed to rob femininity of anything. Its purpose is to protect it. This truth is ancient, biological and essential.

Sports Don’t Make the Man. But They Forge One.

Sports are not about entertainment. They are education. For millions of boys, sports are the first training ground for discipline, humility, teamwork and resilience. Athletic competition teaches them how to take a hit and get back up, how to sacrifice for the team, stay composed under pressure, and lose with grace and win with humility.

These aren’t outdated values. They are the very qualities that built civilizations, won wars and raised good men. Since ancient Greece, physical competition and camaraderie prepared men for responsibility and leadership. Spartans didn’t sit in safe spaces. They wrestled.

Eliminate that structure and you don’t get more emotionally aware men. You get more aimless boys.

Masculinity Isn’t Fragile. But It Must Be Forged.

Mentorship matters. But let’s stop pretending boys need to be reimagined. They need to be raised with structure, challenge and accountability. That’s why civilizations created rites of passage. These weren’t just traditions. They were tests to turn boys into men.

The military understands this. The backbone of every warrior isn’t brute strength. It’s mentorship through tough love. A drill instructor or coach doesn’t coddle. They refine. That is how we raise men who can face chaos and stand firm.

Yes, character matters more than orientation. But let’s not pretend masculinity is optional. Biology disagrees. Testosterone isn’t a social construct. It’s a design feature.

Men as Providers and Protectors Isn’t Patriarchy. It’s Biology.

For 99% of human history, men fulfilled one essential role: protect and provide. This isn’t a political stance. It’s evolution. Men built shelters, fought enemies, hunted and sacrificed to ensure the survival of their tribe.

Today, over 90% of combat roles and 95% of high-risk trade jobs like construction, electrical work and firefighting are still held by men. Why? Because men are biologically wired to face danger and serve others through sacrifice.

Providing is not about power. It’s about responsibility. It’s about duty. When you tell boys not to provide, you are telling them they don’t matter. That is the real danger – not masculinity, but the vacuum left when it’s erased.

You Can’t Re-Educate Biology

Let’s stop pretending we can lecture testosterone out of existence. Men are wired to protect, compete and provide. These are not stereotypes. They are evolutionary truths. Strip that away and you don’t create progress. You create confusion.

History tells us what happens when societies neuter masculinity. Civilizations weaken. Crime rises. Enemies advance. Ask the Romans how it worked out when their men lost their edge.

You Destroy Masculinity. You Destroy Stability.

The infrastructure we depend on, the wars fought to keep us free, the law and order we enjoy – built, maintained and defended by men grounded in traditional masculine values. This movement isn’t about inclusion. It’s about erasure. If we keep erasing masculinity, we won’t just lose our identity. We’ll lose our ability to defend what we value.

It’s not toxic to be strong. It’s toxic to tell men strength is shameful. Masculinity, when properly forged, doesn’t oppress. It uplifts. It does not dominate. It defends. The moment we stop reminding young men who they are and why that matters, societal values erode.

Why Democrats Continue Losing Men

The left’s obsession with redefining manhood isn’t just morally bankrupt. It’s politically disastrous. In the 2024 election, male voters abandoned the Democratic Party in droves. Exit polls showed men favored Donald Trump 55 to 43, a seismic shift from 2020. Young Black men dropped support by 10 points. Latino men by 16.

Why? Because slogans like "The Future is Female" and identity politics left many men feeling alienated and disposable. As one Democrat strategist put it, the left spent too much time lecturing and too little time listening.

Now they’re scrambling. The DNC launched a $20 million program called "SAM," Speaking to American Men, to try and win back voters they pushed away.

But men don’t need a focus group. They need purpose.

This radical effort to erase traditional masculinity is not just wrong. It is suicide. If we want a stable, secure and prosperous nation, we don’t need to reinvent manhood. We need to restore it.

