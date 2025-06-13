'No Kings' rallies, Trump's emergency powers, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HANNITY – Fox News host evaluates the politics surrounding anti-ICE riots spreading beyond Los Angeles. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – When Ronald Reagan fired the air traffic controllers, voters never forgot. Nor did the Soviets. Continue reading…

PLANNED CHAOS – Soros-backed 'No Kings' rallies threaten America's cities. Continue reading…

BORDER BATTLE LINES – ICE deportation efforts could be derailed if Congress doesn't act soon. Continue reading…

POWER GRAB – Trump's overuse of emergency powers is an abuse of power. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights the video showcasing how ICE rioters held up Americans from going to work. Continue watching…

THE TRUMP DEDUCTION – A simpler path to tax-free tips and overtime. Continue reading…

NUCLEAR IS THE FUTURE – Why are Republicans blocking it? Continue reading…

TAX DODGE – Universities take advantage while students struggle to pay tuition. Continue reading…

