Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion Newsletter

'No Kings' rallies, Trump's emergency powers, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity accuses Dems of ‘adding fuel to the fire,’ recycling Trump smear campaign amid anti-ICE riots Video

Sean Hannity accuses Dems of ‘adding fuel to the fire,’ recycling Trump smear campaign amid anti-ICE riots

Fox News host Sean Hannity evaluates the politics surrounding anti-ICE riots spreading beyond Los Angeles on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host evaluates the politics surrounding anti-ICE riots spreading beyond Los Angeles. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – When Ronald Reagan fired the air traffic controllers, voters never forgot. Nor did the Soviets. Continue reading…

PLANNED CHAOS – Soros-backed 'No Kings' rallies threaten America's cities. Continue reading…

BORDER BATTLE LINES – ICE deportation efforts could be derailed if Congress doesn't act soon. Continue reading…

POWER GRAB – Trump's overuse of emergency powers is an abuse of power. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights the video showcasing how ICE rioters held up Americans from going to work. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Rioters are concerned for ‘non-citizens’ even when that means hurting Americans Video

THE TRUMP DEDUCTION – A simpler path to tax-free tips and overtime. Continue reading…

NUCLEAR IS THE FUTURE – Why are Republicans blocking it? Continue reading…

TAX DODGE – Universities take advantage while students struggle to pay tuition. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

06.13.25

06.13.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.