Newt Gingrich: The Medal of Honor is a proud American tradition

For Memorial Day, I wanted to honor those who have served, fought and died for our country.

This is why I devoted an episode of my "Newt's World" podcast to some of the bravest Americans who ever served in our armed forces.

The episode focuses on the stories behind the courageous members of the military who have received the Medal of Honor – the highest U.S. military decoration.

The Medal of Honor tradition came out of the U.S. Civil War, and it is awarded by Congress to certain members of the military for gallantry and bravery in combat.

On this Memorial Day, as you are spending time with loved ones, I hope you will reflect on the men and women whose bravery and sacrifice have made our nation the strongest, most prosperous, and freest in history.

On this week’s episode, we will explore this history and learn about some of the recipients. Laura Jowdy, the archivist and collections manager at the Medal of Honor Society, is joining me for the discussion. As a historian myself, I was keenly interested in how Jowdy was able to get this incredible job. She shares the interesting things she has learned about the Medal of Honor and the heroes to whom it has been given.

I will also speak with Marcus Luttrell, a retired United States Navy SEAL who founded the Lone Survivor Foundation, which seeks to help veterans and their families in need of counseling, support, inspiration, and mentorship. Luttrell has an amazing story and family history. He has relatives who served in every American war going back before the U.S. was a nation.

Finally, I was deeply honored to speak with Hershel “Woody” Williams – the last living Medal of Honor recipient of World War II. Williams’ story is captivating, at times humorous, and incredibly inspiring.

This was an inspiring and educational episode for me, and I hope it will be for you too.

