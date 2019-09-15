Newt Gingrich: America is broken – but my daughter can tell you how to fix it

As the 2020 election nears, we are going to hear more and more about all the divides in America. The national media are going to latch onto and amplify all the ways in which Americans disagree with one another.

This is the last thing Americans need to hear. Especially now, as we approach a vitally important election, we need to break out of echo chambers and start listening to one another. Importantly, we need facts and real debate over ideology and ranting.

This is the topic of my latest “Newt’s World” podcast episode – and my daughter Jackie Gingrich Cushman’s upcoming book “Our Broken America: Why Both Sides Need to Stop Ranting and Start Listening”.

Jackie’s insights have come out of a lifetime of volunteerism and dedication to civic duty. They also come from growing up as my daughter. As you can imagine, she has plenty of firsthand experience dealing with the side-effects of political polarization.

For example, in our conversation, Jackie talks about being a young student and having administrators and others approach her to tell her how glad they that I had lost one of my early elections. In her book, she describes instances of my other daughter being denied jobs because of her relation to me.

This isn’t how America is supposed to work. America is supposed to be a bastion of free speech, debate, and the sharing of ideas. Real debate isn’t about two sides shouting at one another. It is about two (or more) sides coming together to share and absorb facts and ideas.

Ultimately, Jackie wrote this book because she is concerned about the direction or our country – and the future that her children may face living in it.

I hope you will listen to this week’s episode and help promote real debate to bridge our nation’s divides.

