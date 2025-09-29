New Jersey governor debate revealed truth about Democrat Mikie Sherrill. And it’s not good

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From the start, New Jersey Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill tried to have it both ways. She voted for the Charlie Kirk resolution and then trashed him in a press release hours later. That is not courage. That is cowardice. And it proves she is unfit for higher office.

When New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli confronted her with the facts, Sherrill had no answers. She hid behind cheap shots and outright lies. Her central attack, that Ciattarelli would raise the sales tax to 10%, collapsed on stage. He flatly stated he would not raise the sales tax or any tax. But when asked point-blank to promise she would not raise sales, income or property taxes, Sherrill refused. She actually said she "would not commit." In plain English: she is leaving the door wide open to hiking your taxes, and you can bet she will, just like Democrat Governor Phil Murphy.

She lied about trading defense stocks while on the House Armed Services Committee. She tripled her net worth, pocketing $7 million in profits, and was even fined for breaking federal law. When questioned, she denied it and pretended she did not know she made the money. Give me a break.

On immigration, she ducked and weaved, refusing to answer questions on New Jersey’s sanctuary-state policies. On education, she doubled down on her plan to force "regionalization," busing kids out of their neighborhoods. Families want strong schools in their own communities.

On energy, Sherrill pushed a gimmick so bad even Murphy called it unworkable: a "rate freeze" with zero details. Meanwhile, she backed the green mandates that sent rates soaring, saying it would "cost you an arm and a leg, but if you are a good person, you'll do it." Insulting does not begin to cover it.

On the budget, she was exposed again. Under Murphy, spending exploded from $35 billion to $59 billion, and Sherrill rubber-stamped every dime. She has never lifted a finger to cut spending, shrink government, or stand up for taxpayers. She has voted with President Joe Biden and Murphy every single time. If you want more Washington-Trenton machine politics, she is your candidate.

And then there is the cheating scandal. Sherrill constantly demands "transparency" from others, but when asked to come clean on her own record, she hides. She lied by omission, built her political career on that lie, and now refuses to release her records. She calls for "the most transparent government ever" while covering up her and her husband’s mess. If there is nothing to hide, why not release the records?

The debate made it clear: Mikie Sherrill is not just another politician. She is the worst kind, a Washington hypocrite who dodges when it suits her, lies when she is cornered, and will sell out New Jersey taxpayers every time.

Jack Ciattarelli, on the other hand, showed strength, clarity and specifics. He told the truth. He gave straight answers. And he proved he is ready to fight for New Jersey families from day one.

For decades, Democrats like Sherrill have run Trenton into the ground with Washington calling the shots. The result has been higher taxes, reckless spending, businesses and families fleeing and no accountability.

Sherrill did not just defend that failure; she owned it. The contrast could not be clearer.

New Jersey deserves better. Jack Ciattarelli is ready to deliver. It’s time.