Affordability takes center stage in New Jersey gubernatorial race as nominees spar over sales tax

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli has seized on Democratic nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill's recent refusal to rule out raising New Jersey's sales tax.

While Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli easily pledged against raising New Jersey's 6.625% sales tax on the gubernatorial debate stage last weekend, Sherrill said, "I'm not going to commit to anything right now, because I'm not just going to tell you what you want to hear."

Ciattarelli quickly capitalized on the comment, posting on X later that evening, "We just can’t afford Mikie."

Both candidates have tried to position their campaigns as the solution to New Jersey's affordability crisis since securing their party's nominations this summer. According to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, monthly electricity bills were expected to rise 17% to 20% as of June 1.

TRUMP NOT ON BALLOT, BUT PRESIDENT FRONT AND CENTER IN 2025 ELECTIONS

"Tonight, Mikie outlined her bold vision, beginning on Day One with a State of Emergency on Utility Costs to end the rate hikes and lower costs," Sherrill campaign manager Alex Ball said in a statement Sunday.

NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR'S RACE: DEMOCRAT SHERRILL LEADS REPUBLICAN CIATTERELLI BY SIX POINTS IN 2026 BELLWETHER

Earlier in the debate, Sherrill said her campaign wants a 10% tax hike "off the table." But despite Sherrill's commitment to freezing utility rate hikes as governor, the Democrat couldn't extend that same guarantee to the state's sales tax when asked directly.

"He'll tell you whatever you want to hear," Sherrill said of her opponent. "Well, I'm going to tell you the truth. I'm going to be fiscally responsible with your money. I'm going to drive down your cost at every level. And I'm going to make sure your kids have great opportunities here in the state of New Jersey."

In a statement after the debate, Sherrill's campaign seemed to walk back her answer on the debate stage.

"While Jack has repeatedly said a 10% sales tax is on the table, I have been very clear on this: it’s off the table for me and I will not raise the sales tax as your governor," Sherrill said in the statement Monday.

Ciattarelli's campaign strategist Chris Russell told Fox News Digital that Sherrill's comment Sunday proves her plan is to "follow in the footsteps of Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats and raise taxes again."

Greater Garden State, a super PAC backed by the Democratic Governors Association, released an ad last week dubbing Ciattarelli, "High Tax Jack," for his comments referencing Tennessee's "10% sales tax on everything," during a rally earlier this summer, according to The New Jersey Independent.

But the Republican nominee rejected the claim on the debate stage.

"If any of you think I'm going to raise your sales tax to 10%, I got a bridge I want to sell you for about 50 cents. She knows it's a lie. They're trying to exploit you. They're trying to manipulate you. She knows she's in trouble in this campaign. So, this campaign is going to lie to you over and over again," Ciattarelli said.

Ciattarelli's campaign also created a website debunking the Democrats' attack line against him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former New Jersey state representative, who is running his third consecutive bid for New Jersey governor, vowed to "cut the size and cost of the state government to afford a tax cut for everybody," in order to decrease tax burdens for New Jerseyans.

"We are not raising the sales tax here in New Jersey. What we need to do is lower the income tax and the property tax. Here in New Jersey, those are the most burdensome taxes we pay," Ciattarelli said.