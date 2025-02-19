We need Trump's DOGE reforms, but here's what you can do closer to home to create a brighter future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2024 election sent a clear signal: Americans are hungry for more opportunity and social mobility to climb the income ladder and build better lives for themselves and their families. Many who went to the polls and pulled the lever for President Donald Trump did so looking for a political savior. His work is exposing the government-funded social engineering of previous administrations, but we must also foster a network of strong social capital to support society as government is appropriately reined in.

Social mobility hinges less on presidential policy promises and more on us – individual agency and community. Lost in today’s election hysteria is the importance of community-driven problem-solving.

Two types of barriers can prevent American flourishing: Artificial barriers created by government policies or regulations, and natural barriers – the personal challenges that prevent individuals from improving their lives.

As the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) takes an unsparing look at our federal government, we are starting to see the breakdown of certain artificial barriers. But while such barriers that inhibit career mobility – like restrictive land use regulations, burdensome tax policies, and occupational licensing requirements – can be addressed through regulatory reform, natural barriers present a different type of obstacle.

REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS READY TO WORK ALONGSIDE PRESIDENT TRUMP AND BRING BACK COMMONSENSE LEADERSHIP

These barriers – such as broken family structures, mental health issues, substance abuse, chronic unemployment, or a lack of meaningful social relationships – are unlikely to be solved (at least not in the long term) by top-down policies or cookie-cutter government programs. Instead, they require self-determination and community support.

In addition to practical help from organizations, strong social capital is the engine of social mobility. The Social Capital Project defines social capital as "the web of social relationships through which we pursue joint endeavors – namely, our families, our communities, our workplaces and our religious congregations." It provides individuals with the connections, resources and support they need to overcome natural barriers (and more effectively dismantle artificial ones). The Archbridge Institute’s Social Mobility in the 50 States report measures social capital through activities such as volunteering, doing favors for neighbors, attending community events and donating to charity.

The fact that charitable donations declined in 2023 is, in many ways, more notable than the shifting of the political tide. If America suffers from a "generosity crisis," as Vox has suggested, that is more consequential for U.S. communities than any single presidential policy.

THE DESTRUCTIVE POLITICS OF HATE VS. THE POWER OF FAITH

Grassroots organizations help people develop resilience and social capital, enabling more upward mobility, and we see examples of this in local nonprofit organizations.

Consider the story of Wendell, who was born with a defective hand. He struggled to take care of himself and his family until he connected with the nonprofit First Step Staffing, which provided Wendell with individualized assistance that helped him secure dignified work. In addition to finding permanent employment, he gained confidence and belief in himself. No longer believing he was limited, Wendell recognized his capabilities and grew his network of support. And that’s just one story.

Charitable organizations bolster other pillars of social mobility through bottom-up solutions that can meet people where they are more than any top-down approach. Organizations such as the Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute and Construction Ready provide a personalized approach for developing people’s in-demand skills so they can participate in the labor force, all while offering crucial networks of support that could be more uplifting and better increase social capital than any well-intentioned government bureaucracy. Schools like Vertex Partnership Academies combine character and agency-based learning into their curriculum, helping students discover their dignity and human potential.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Even earlier in life, we know that parental engagement is one of the most important catalysts for social mobility. A top-down program offers welfare to parents through social workers who, even though they are doing crucial work, are often not able to tackle natural barriers head-on. In such cases, organizations like Safe Families for Children help kids and families avoid or overcome problems like homelessness, child abuse, domestic violence and medical emergencies by directly creating links between families in need and networks of support.

Each of these organizations represents the enterprising and compassionate spirit that can be found in communities across America. They also show the importance of meeting people on the ground – far from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. If grassroots activity declines drastically in 2025, as if community engagement only matters between Labor Day and Election Day every four years, that is a tragedy for people in need.

Flourishing requires people to act with their own agency, but that doesn’t mean they need to do it alone. Communities must support individuals by strengthening social capital and equipping people to rise above the challenges that stand in their way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another obstacle for the grassroots to overcome is the difficulty of opening and operating a charity in the first place, as measured by Philanthropy Roundtable’s charity regulations index. Areas with more stringent regulations may preclude people from providing or receiving valuable aid. In states like Connecticut, Mississippi, New Jersey, Florida and Pennsylvania, a burdensome regulatory environment makes the charitable sector far less vibrant, and people in need bear the consequences.

Real progress begins in America’s communities. Americans may want a political savior, but by fostering social capital and supporting charitable organizations, we can truly remove the barriers to upward mobility and create a brighter future for ourselves.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GONZALO SCHWARZ