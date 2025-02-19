BRIAN KEMP: Republican governors ready to work alongside President Trump and bring back commonsense leadership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last November, Americans soundly rejected the Democrats’ out-of-touch policies hurting hardworking families and undermining the future prosperity and freedoms of the American people.

President Donald Trump’s message of improving the quality of life for working-class families across the country resonated with American voters, and now Republican governors stand ready to work alongside him to bring commonsense, conservative leadership to the entire country.

It has been four years since Republican governors had a willing partner in the White House. The disastrous agenda of the Biden-Harris administration gave us a crisis at our southern border, 40-year-high inflation that sapped family bank accounts, a far-left bureaucracy that overregulated and overtaxed American job creators, and a more dangerous world than President Trump left them in 2020.

Over the last four years, Republican governors were the last line of defense against the worst impulses of a runaway federal government. We balanced our budgets, cut taxes, created record jobs and investments, supported our men and women in law enforcement, provided students with greater opportunities to succeed inside and outside of the classroom, and put the hardworking men and women of our states first.

When the Biden administration refused to take action to secure our southern border which emboldened the cartels and allowed for fentanyl to cross into our country, it was Republican governors who took action to protect the American people. When Joe Biden sacrificed American jobs at the altar of their extreme climate agenda, we stepped up to incorporate all forms of energy production to bring economic opportunity to our states and strengthen American independence from foreign energy supplies.

Now, our states can support – and work hand in hand to implement – the Trump agenda that the American people voted overwhelmingly to support.

Near the top of the list for me and my fellow governors is supporting the Trump administration on the ground to secure the border and deport criminal illegal aliens who are endangering our communities. Under Joe Biden, every state in America became a border state forced to deal with fentanyl and illicit drug trafficking, gang violence, and human trafficking thanks to the disastrous policies they chose to enact despite objections from Republican governors and many in Congress. Now, the federal government is once again following the law and fulfilling its duty to the American people, and we stand ready to support the president and the appropriate federal agencies to get the job done.

When it comes to education, Republican governors and the Trump administration are committed to reversing the burdensome mandates that interfere with our children’s education and continuing commonsense policies thatset our students up for success inside and outside of the classroom. Whether it’s recruiting and attaining highly qualified teachers, expanding school choice, keeping our schools safe, focusing on literacy and civic education, increasing investments in workforce training, or empowering parents – we’re going to keep working together to put students across the country first.

It is also encouraging to see what DOGE is doing under the president’s direction to root out government waste, ridiculous spending projects, and bureaucratic nonsense. The American people have known for decades that Washington DC spends, taxes, and regulates like there is no tomorrow – but we now have an administration that is actually following through on what they told the voters they would do last fall. Every dollar DOGE saves the American taxpayer is one more dollar that can be returned to them, because at the end of the day, that is their money – not the government’s.

Expanding beyond DOGE, the Trump administration has former governors like Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem who know how to streamline their agencies, rollback burdensome regulations, stop federal government lawfare that hamstrings the ability of states to create opportunity and innovate, and ultimately deliver results for the American people.

These efforts to rein in an out-of-control federal bureaucracy will only help our nation’s economy recover from the stagnant Biden years and usher in a new American comeback in manufacturing, energy production, and overall job creation.

Safe communities, thriving economies, balanced budgets, educational freedom, and fiscal responsibility – that’s the positive agenda that Republican governors and the Trump administration are offering hardworking Americans and their families. And it’s one that will ensure our country’s best days are still ahead of us.

