National Guard isn’t the only way to shut down violent crime in our cities

The debate over how to address violent crime continues, as President Donald Trump authorizes the use of the National Guard in cities such as Washington, D.C., Portland, Memphis and Chicago to protect federal officers and buildings, and assist state and local police in their law enforcement duties. The White House argues the deployments are desperately needed to control crime in these areas. At the same time, officials in some of these jurisdictions, including Portland and Chicago, have sued to block the deployments, claiming they are unconstitutional and unnecessary.

While the deployments are debated, we know that the National Guard cannot be deployed everywhere and indefinitely. Crime is local, and state and local officials must lead on implementing permanent solutions to fighting violent crime. There are many proven strategies for leaders to implement, starting with supporting the police.

For instance, our country is in a law enforcement staffing crisis. It is estimated that from 2020 to 2024, the number of officers decreased roughly 5%. While modest gains have been made in the past year, these are driven by smaller agencies; large agencies continue to struggle. Los Angeles is short 1,000 officers, Chicago by 1,300, New York by 3,000, Philadelphia by 1,200, and Washington, D.C., is down about 500 officers. Staffing in California is at its lowest level in 30 years.

It's no surprise we saw some of the largest increases in crime in our history during this police staffing crisis. More police mean less crime. Studies show dramatic impacts on crime when there is an increase in police presence in high-crime areas. During the federal intervention in Washington, D.C., an influx of federal officers and guardsmen (roughly 500 extra officers every night) led to significant decreases in crime. When compared to the same time period last year, violent crime decreased by 39%, and property crime by 12%, with a 40% decrease in motor vehicle thefts.

In 2022, Nebraska passed the Law Enforcement Attraction and Retention Act, which allows resident law enforcement officers to obtain a credit for full tuition at in-state colleges and community colleges. The Nebraska State Patrol had its largest recruiting class in five years this year.

Omaha Police have a new recruitment unit, and the city budget increased officer wages. Omaha has seen its applications more than double this year.

Birmingham, Alabama, included $15.8 million in its budget for recruitment and retention. Since January, the department has hired 202 officers and expects to be fully staffed next month. They had their largest academy class in history this August.

In 2022, the state of Florida implemented the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, providing $5,000 after-tax to new officers. Since inception, it has awarded more than 9,400 bonuses and attracted more than 1,900 officers to move to Florida. Their legislature also funded $49 million in pay increases.

It’s more than just pay. Strategies matter, and many cities and states have demonstrated that focusing resources on high-crime areas can yield remarkable results. In 2021, Dallas implemented "hot spot policing." A study concluded that Dallas experienced greater drops in violent crime compared to nearby cities.

Additionally, a "focused deterrence" strategy targets police attention on the highest-risk individuals, attempting to either intervene before another crime, or deliver swift justice if crime continues. This approach has been shown to significantly reduce violent crime. States like Tennessee and Virginia allocated state funding and resources for this strategy.

Local communities can benefit from partnering with federal agencies. Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, along with Department of Justice officials, recently announced that a joint operation called "Operation Violent Crime Takedown" among federal, state and local law enforcement personnel, and resources in Baton Rouge resulted in 52 federal indictments this summer. It is a part of a larger nationwide operation targeting violent crime.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced a task force of state and local law enforcement to reduce violent crime in the city of Houston, where local judges have been criticized for continuously releasing dangerous offenders on bail who then commit further crimes.

President Trump deserves credit for focusing a national spotlight on the need to stop violent crime. It’s time for state and local leaders of cities with high crime rates to stop playing political games, and instead support cops, use proven strategies, and make their streets safe again.

Ja’Ron Smith is a senior advisor to Americans for Public Safety, and a former special assistant for domestic policy to President Trump.