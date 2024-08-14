Morning Glory: How bad could a Kamala Harris presidency be?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

How bad would a Kamala Harris presidency be? Even great believers in the genius of our Constitution—and it is a work of genius and as amended has given Americans a citizenship that is the envy of the world—have to lose sleep over the prospect of four years of President Harris.

That would be a very bad run for the country. A very, very bad run.

How bad depends of course on whether the House remains Republican and the Senate flips to GOP control. But assume the worst case for a Constitutionalist: Somehow the ongoing makeover of the Vice President cons the electorate and, like President Biden and President Obama, Harris has majorities in both houses.

On Wednesday, Axios relayed from the Harris campaign that "A big part of the Harris plan is to unapologetically change some of her more liberal positions, and claim her White House experience helped change her mind. Yes, when she was running for president in 2019, she was against fracking, for decriminalizing illegal border crossings, and for single-payer health care (Medicare for All)."

Given that all of these positions and many more hard left policy views defined her presidential campaign in 2019, they define her still. (Her campaign collapsed on the same year it launched, before 2020 primary and caucus voting began.) Harris ran as the authentic San Francisco Democrat that she has always been: a hard left Democrat. The Democratic Party electorate in 2019 wouldn’t even let Harris get to the starting line in 2020 in Iowa and we all know why: She’s a terrible candidate with views on public policy that were baked into her cake from a life in the Bay Area.

What would the United States look like after four years of President Harris and Democrats in control of the Hill? Look at San Francisco and Oakland. There’s your answer.

On the three issues critical to this election—inflation, immigration, and Israel/Iran— Harris is far to the left of the American mainstream. Former President Trump has an actual record of legislative objectives and achievements. He stood by Israel, rebuilt an hollowed out Penragon budget and made our enemies in the world fear the wrath of the United States.

Trump cut taxes and enacted criminal justice reform, and he also appointed scores and scores of justices and judges to the federal bench. He was the best president we have had, including President Reagan, when it came to deregulation and the cabining of federal power. We know Trump. We know all of his positives and all of his drawbacks. The overdose of Trump venom that most in the Commentariat took before, during and after his first term have blinded them to the essential fact that Trump is a very moderate Republican on policy. He’s very conservative on defense and on judges, but he’s open to innovation, like the Right to Try Act. "I’m actually very moderate," he has said to the shock of people who mistake his often blunt brawls with opponents to his actual policies, but he governed from the center-right and will do so again. Only this time Trump will know from the night of his re-election how to staff the behemoth that is the Executive Branch.

We have no such record on which to rely with Harris. All we know about Vice President Harris is what she promised to do in 2019 if elected in 2020. (We also know she was tapped in March of 2021 to lead the Biden Administration on all border and immigration issues. 40 months later we know how spectacularly she failed doing that job.)

So Harris is getting a rushed policy makeover during her "blackout campaign." Because of the "relief rally" among Democrats that an infirm Joe Biden stepped finally aside, her polling numbers have improved and the race is a virtual tie as the Democrats gather in Chicago.

The "Harris Honeymoon" will continue through the entirety of the Democratic Convention, with the legacy media’s soft focus lens used every day and night to try and erase her 2019 campaign and her voting record in the Senate while sprinting away from the Biden record on, well, everything. It’s as though she and her team watched "Men in Black" and ordered up the deployment of a giant neuralyzer. And it’s worked on most of the Manhattan-Beltway media elite, because they want her to win.

When we elect a president we also elect 3,000 or so appointees to populate the executive branch and scores of federal judges with lifetime tenure. If she wins, the already left-leaning cast of characters that make up Team Biden will collectively shift to the left. Very, very far to the left. A Harris presidency would stun everyone even at MSNBC, she is that far to the left on the American political spectrum. The U.S. will quickly become the land of no borders at all and a ruined healthcare system coupled with the rising energy costs that accompany a "true believer" on climate hysteria because, while her campaign team says she’s changed on her stated desire to ban all fracking, why would we believe that?

Harris will do what San Francisco has done for three decades: Go left, left left and use taxpayer money to do so. But it won’t bring about "Swedish style socialism" or some vague notion about expanded prescription drug benefits. Not even close. To vote for Harris is to vote to follow San Francisco’s lead.

And when everyone at the Democratic National Convention next week tells you differently, remember her record. Remember how she voted in the Senate and how she campaigned for the presidency. What she has always believed and now purports to repudiate cannot be defended as wise or even marginally acceptable to a significant majority of Americans.

So the Big Con is on. The only question is how many independents and traditional Democrats will buy what she is selling, which is a whole body political makeover. I don’t think they will. I cannot believe Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin will because those folks are grounded in reality and they chose to live in states that went though tough transitions and recovered. Those voters are not going to be fooled by this act, and not just because Harris and Governor Walz are terrible actors (though they are.)

"Trust the people" Winston Churchill said again and again. I do. Even the Steelers fans.

