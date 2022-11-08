A mom's midterm election view from the kitchen table: Democrats are poised to fail and here's why

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Under the Democrats’ reign, the last two years have been plagued by gross overreach in our schools, crippling inflation and surging violent crime in cities run by the left.

Now the party that pledged allegiance to Joe Biden, shut down your kids’ schools, depleted your bank account and made it more dangerous to walk outside wants you to reelect them. This while being bankrupt of solutions and tone-deaf to parents and everything that’s broken at your kitchen table.

Their record of failure has been their only success, so they’ve desperately tried to pivot and convince voters abortion and January 6 are what’s on the ballot this year.

It’s not working.

Voters can’t be conned into ignoring their reality, a reality in which they’re living the crushing consequences of these Democrat policies in real-time.

With the House, Senate and White House under Democrat control since Biden took office, we are unquestionably much worse off now than we were two years ago. As of last month, a whopping 70 percent of Americans polled believe we’re headed in the wrong direction.

Time’s up.

Democrats are hemorrhaging support from key voter blocs as some of their most loyal constituencies, who historically bleed blue, are jumping ship before it hits the iceberg.

A shocking Wall Street Journal poll released last week found the left losing Latino and women voters, with an astonishing 26 percent of white suburban women making a mass exodus since August alone.

Voters didn’t sign up for what Democrats delivered to their kitchen table these last two years and their indifference to the struggles they created is baffling and disgraceful.

These are the soccer moms I live among. The concerned parents the National School Boards Association (NSBA) labeled "domestic terrorists" last year and enlisted the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate for daring to speak out at school board meetings against draconian COVID mandates and woke indoctrination.

They fill up their SUVs and minivans more than once a week to Uber their kids around, brave the grocery store where food prices have skyrocketed from last year, and worry about the devastating learning loss impacting students who were locked out of school for up to two years during COVID.

They’re deeply concerned about surging crime and the fentanyl crisis permeating our communities and plaguing our kids, and they want their sense of security back when they walk out the door.

Abortion and January 6 aren’t on their ballot this year.

As parents and voters go into the midterms the message we’ve received from Democrats reeks of dismissal and disdain.

Their message to parents is — we’re coming for your kids, as public schools double down on indoctrinating children with gender ideology and Critical Race Theory rather than educating them. P.S., parents not welcome.

To voters who can’t put food on the table or gas in their cars, their message is the $739 billion "Inflation ‘Reduction’ Act," which won’t actually reduce anything after all. Sorry, not sorry.

Listen closely and they eventually say the quiet part out loud. When questioned about it not actually lowering prices Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., went off script saying, "Why would it?"

Yes, why would it when what it’s actually meant to do is raise your taxes and double the size of the IRS, but I guess they can’t call it the "Tax and Spy" bill.

It looks like help is not on the way for the turkey that will cost you 50 percent more this year. Happy Thanksgiving.

To voters fearful of crime running rampant in their communities, we’re told it’s just another right-wing conspiracy by "master manipulators" and "data deniers." That from New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, who claims not to understand why crime is "so important."

Hint — because it’s surging, particularly in blue cities, thanks to their defund police and soft-on-crime policies.

Here’s some data Gov. Hochul and the crime deniers on the left don’t want you to know, the top 15 cities with the highest murder rate — they’re all run by Democrats. Hochul and her friends on the left aren’t that stupid, but they sure hope you will be when you cast your vote.

Life looks drastically different now than it did two years ago, and life as everyday Americans know it is most certainly what’s on the ballot this year.

