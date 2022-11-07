I'm governor of Maryland. Here's why Biden's midterm 'closing argument' isn't working with voters in my state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Biden comes to Maryland Monday night to deliver his "closing argument" before Tuesday’s vote, he may be hoping our deep-blue state can offer him a refuge from fed up voters and the tough national headwinds facing his party.

However, if the president takes the time to talk with working Maryland families during his visit, he will quickly find a different story.

According to recent polls from Baltimore Sun Media and the Washington Post, while over 70% of Marylanders approve of the job our administration is doing, fewer than half of voters want President Biden to run for re-election.

Here’s why so many folks in Maryland and across the country prefer our governing approach over the one-party progressive monopoly in Washington:

MIDTERM ELECTION CHOICE CLEAR: VOTE REPUBLICAN TO STOP FAILED BIDEN AGENDA AND SAVE AMERICA

First, the Biden administration’s economic policies have been a disaster. Families in our state and across the nation are being crushed by the rising cost of living caused by the president’s reckless trillion-dollar spending sprees and war on American energy.

In Maryland, we’ve taken the complete opposite approach. We turned our economy around from 49th to number six in the nation by cutting taxes for eight years in a row by $4.7 billion and restoring fiscal responsibility, turning a $5.1 billion budget deficit into a record $5.5 billion surplus.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS: REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS MAKE THEIR CASE TO AMERICANS AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Second, the far-left demonization of our police and weak-on-violent-crime policies are wreaking havoc. This is a major reason why even blue states like Oregon and New York have competitive governors’ races. Meanwhile, Marylanders, regardless of their party affiliation, overwhelmingly support our Re-fund the Police initiative, which is providing half-a-billion dollars of additional funding to state and local law enforcement agencies, and our proposals to get tough on violent criminals.

Third, we’re fed up with wokeism that is dangerously dividing our country by aiming to separate Americans into groups of grievance-driven victims and turning every policy disagreement into a culture war battle where there is no room for compromise.

In 2018, we debunked this dangerous far-left identity politics that says the way you think or the way you vote is pre-determined by the color of your skin, where you live, where you were born, or where you worship by winning women, Hispanics, Asians and historic levels of the Black vote. This year, across the country, the most diverse slate of Republican candidates in history is debunking that narrative as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Rather than address any of these real concerns of everyday Americans, President Biden has tried to change the subject, framing the midterm as a battle for democracy itself. But here the president’s deeds don’t match his high-minded rhetoric.

The president warns about election denialism but supports the original election denier Stacey Abrams in Georgia and remains mum on the unprecedented effort from his party to spend tens of millions of dollars to help nominate many of those same Republican candidates he calls threats, including here in Maryland. He conflates social conservatism with authoritarianism by attacking the tens of millions of Americans who disagree with him as a threat to democracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marylanders and Americans are rightly deeply concerned about the rise of toxic politics, rabid tribalism and a loss of trust in our institutions. However, we know that these urgent crises can only be addressed through honest leadership that works to bring people together, not with more divisive partisan campaign talking points.

Unfortunately, that’s all we’re getting from Washington these days, and that’s why so many Americans are voting for change this November.