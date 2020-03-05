Mike Huckabee: Elizabeth Warren’s failed candidacy shows she couldn’t outrun her many lies

America’s most famous fake Indian is surely shedding a tear or two – and no, I’m not talking about Iron Eyes Cody, the Italian-American actor who became famous as the “Crying Indian” in a series of public service announcements in the 1970s and portrayed Native Americans in films.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. – who, much like Cody, built a career out of pretending to be a Native American – officially ended her presidential campaign Thursday.



Considered a major contender for the Democratic nomination for president only a few months ago, on Super Tuesday Warren endured the biggest rout on American soil since the Little Bighorn. The former media-anointed front-runner failed to win a single primary contest on Tuesday and failed to break into the top three in more than half of the 14 states that voted that day.

Even in her own home state of Massachusetts, Warren received less than a quarter of all votes cast and had a dismal third-place finish. Ouch.



Some observers will no doubt be scratching their heads trying to figure out how Warren’s once-heralded star fell so far so quickly, but the answer is actually quite simple. Voters – even Democratic voters – aren’t complete idiots. They don’t like being lied to, and they don’t like hypocrites.

For starters, it’s likely that Warren owes her entire career to the fact that she misrepresented herself as a Native American. It was a lie she tried to maintain even into the early stages of her presidential campaign.

Apparently Warren forgot about the existence of genealogists and genetic testing. Of course, President Trump was happy to remind her, leading directly to her ill-fated decision to take a DNA test herself before he could follow through on his promise to confront her with one on the debate stage if she were to win the nomination.

In addition to lying about her ancestors, Warren has also lied about her immediate family and childhood, falsely claiming that her father was a janitor. She also promised she would serve out a full second term in the Senate if reelected in 2018 and not run for president. We all know how that promise turned out.

But besides lying about her past and her presidential ambitions, Warren also spent much of her time on the campaign trail of tears lying about her beliefs. She claimed to be a “capitalist to the core” while advocating for draconian government interventions in practically every part of the economy.

Warren claimed that she would go after the billionaire class while introducing policies that would completely ruin small business owners. Was she for “Medicare-for-all” or against it? I’m honestly still not sure.

Why did she put forth this litany of lies, mischaracterizations, and omissions? For the same reason, she lied about her family background. For the same reason, she made so much noise about the fact that her kids went to public school – while neglecting to also reveal that they spent a considerable amount of time in private schools as well.

Populism is popular these days, but Warren is the living embodiment of elitism.

The real Elizabeth Warren is a textbook specimen of the same pathologically out-of-touch technocratic class that steered this country to the brink of ruin before Donald Trump arrived on the scene. She’s another overeducated millionaire of the upper-middle-class who believes she has the right to tell the rest of us how to live.

Despite her attempts to portray herself as a less-unhinged version of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Warren is actually just a less warm, less appealing, and less honest version of Hillary Clinton. The real question isn’t why her campaign failed, but why it didn’t implode sooner.

