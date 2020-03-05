Warren vows to speak out on sexism in 2020 race, after ending presidential bid

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren promised Thursday that “I’ll have a lot more to say” about the role gender and sexism have played in the White House race.

The progressive senator from Massachusetts made her pledge as she announced outside her home that she was suspending her White House bid. Warren was the last major female candidate in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii remains in the race, but has no practical chance of winning the nomination.

WARREN DROPS OUT OF WHITE HOUSE RACE. DECLINES TO MAKE ENDORSEMENT AS OF NOW

Asked by reporters about the role gender played, Warren said “gender in this race. You know that is the trap question for everyone.”

Warren remarked that “if you say ‘yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says ‘whiner.’ And if you say ‘no, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, 'what planet do you live on?’ I promise you this, I’ll have a lot more to say on that subject” later on.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Warren also lamented that a field that was once the most diverse in presidential campaign history is now down to essentially two older white men – former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“One of the hardest parts of this is… all those little girls who going to have to wait four more years” for a female in the White House, the senator said as she choked up.

Sanders denied during a January presidential nomination debate that he told Warren during a private meeting in December 2018 -- before they both launched their White House campaigns -- that a woman could not win the 2020 presidential election.

Warren responded during the debate by touting female electability, saying “look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost 10 elections.”

Then, pointing to Democratic presidential rival Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Warren said: “The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they have been in are the women ⁠— Amy and me.”

Klobuchar suspended her presidential campaign on Monday and endorsed Biden.