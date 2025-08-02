MIKE DAVIS: Confirmation of Emil Bove a triumph of new over old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate's confirmation this week of President Trump’s pick, Emil Bove, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit with a razor-thin 50–49 vote was a huge win for conservatives, despite the cheap shots from Democrats and nominal Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

Bove isn’t just qualified, he’s exceptional. He clerked for top judges and made his name as a sharp, tough prosecutor in New York. Even the left-leaning American Bar Association gave him their highest rating: "Well Qualified." That’s a big deal coming from an organization that rarely plays fair with conservative nominees.

So why all the pushback?

Simple. Bove stood up when it mattered. When President Trump was under constant legal attack, Bove was one of the few who fought back. He played a key role in keeping the radical left from throwing Trump in prison on bogus charges. That alone made him a target for Trump-haters across the spectrum: Democrats, Never Trumpers, and the establishment legal elite.

As principal associate deputy attorney general, Bove also helped stop the politically motivated prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. And he did it by standing up to out-of-control federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, the ones who like to pretend they run their own "sovereign district" separate from the rest of the country. Bove told them to follow orders or leave. They left. That’s leadership.

Some in the conservative legal world weren’t thrilled with Bove's confirmation to a lifetime term, either. The Wall Street Journal recently ran a piece worrying that Bove’s confirmation might make some Republican-appointed judges refuse to retire. Here’s the truth: Those judges had their chance to retire during Trump’s first term and didn’t. That’s on them, not Bove.

Others breathlessly claimed Bove’s confirmation marked the end of the conservative legal movement. That’s nonsense. If Kamala Harris had won wthe presidency and stacked the courts with left-wing radicals, the damage would’ve been catastrophic. Instead, President Trump is putting solid, constitutionalist judges on the bench, judges like Emil Bove.

Of course, the opposition resorted to the same tired smear tactics they always do. So-called "whistleblowers" came forward with flimsy claims. One former DOJ lawyer, Erez Reuveni, accused Bove of telling officials to ignore court orders, then turned around and signed legal documents confirming the orders were followed. On top of that, Reuveni undercut the Trump administration’s immigration cases and violated attorney-client privilege. He was fired, and rightfully so. This is who the anti-Bove crowd chose as their star witness.

Two more "whistleblowers" popped up just before the final vote — classic last-minute character assassination. One had no firsthand knowledge. The other’s allegations were never made public by Senate Democrats. Sound familiar? It should. It’s the same playbook they used against Justice Kavanaugh. Remember the ridiculous accusations, including the one about a gang-rape boat? All lies. All desperate. All failed.

The Article III Project proudly fought for Bove’s confirmation. This wasn’t just about one seat. This was about pushing back against the old guard — the milquetoast Republicans and the liberal machine — and ushering in a new generation of bold, fearless constitutionalists.

Tuesday’s vote showed the old tricks don’t work anymore. The left couldn’t smear their way to a win. The establishment couldn’t stall this one. Trump’s nominee made it through.

They’ll keep trying to derail the president’s agenda, especially when it comes to the courts. But we’ll keep fighting. Because what’s at stake isn’t just the next judge. It’s the future of the Constitution, the rule of law, and the rights of the American people.

The old guard lost. America won. And this is only the beginning.

Mike Davis is the founder and president of the Article III Project.