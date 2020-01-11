Michael Goodwin: Trump's 'peace through strength' philosophy on Iran is what America needs

For a few days, the band was back together. Following President Trump’s decision to target Qassem Soleimani, the media’s favorite go-to critics featured members of President Obama’s administration who crafted and sold the failed nuclear deal with Iran.

John Kerry, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes, Wendy Sherman and Leon Panetta gave interviews or popped up on social media to defend their tenure and declare that Trump was a reckless fool for poking the mullahs’ nest.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Naturally, the Obama alums were in perfect sync with the dominant media narrative in the four days between the Soleimani strike and Iran’s feeble retaliation. They helped feed the breathless headlines and feverish speculation that the coming conflagration would rattle the world.

REBECCA GRANT: IRANIAN SHOOT-DOWN OF UKRAINIAN PLANE – HERE IS WHAT WENT WRONG

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coverage was peppered with a “we told you so” tone about Trump. The Washington press corps and the Obamaites echoed each other in warning that the president was a dangerous commander in chief, and finally they had the facts to prove it.

Except they didn’t. Instead, they all had egg on their faces for getting the big story wrong. Again.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL GOODWIN