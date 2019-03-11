Michael Goodwin: Have the Democrats finally gone too far?

Pick up a newspaper or watch the news about what Democrats are up to and you’re certain to ask yourself the same question dominating American politics: Are they going too far?

Did Democrats overreach when they invited convicted liar and turncoat scammer Michael Cohen to tell Congress President Trump is a bad guy?

Are they on a ridiculous fishing expedition when they summon 81 people, including three of the president’s children, to testify to a congressional panel whose chairman says he’s certain Trump committed crimes, no matter what special counsel Robert Mueller says?

Have they lost their minds with plans for a single-payer health system, the Green New Deal, unrestricted abortion, open borders and endless free stuff?

Then there is the fiasco involving Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose habit of making anti-Semitic remarks somehow became a referendum on Islamophobia. In failing to call her out and instead treating her like a victim of Republican hate, did Democrats condone her anti-Semitism?

