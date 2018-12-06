Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Michael Goodwin: Democrats really do love Republicans – when they’re dead

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
He was a patriot, a hero, a ­genial gentleman and a great American. You can’t pick up a newspaper or go near a television without hearing leftists gush with praise for the late President George H.W. Bush. Who knew they felt this way?

And you are not mistaken if the outpouring of previously unknown affection for the first President Bush sounds familiar. That’s because it is almost identical to the loving send-off the same suspects gave Sen. John McCain after he died in August.

It all just goes to prove that Democrats and their media handmaidens really do love Republicans – when they’re dead. All the more so if, when they were alive, they ­opposed President Trump.

There were reports that both Bush and McCain voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. See, good Republicans.

To continue reading from The New York Post, click here.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.